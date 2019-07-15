Germany's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Summer set to return to Germany with temperatures up to 30C forecast

The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
15 July 2019
11:44 CEST+02:00
weathersummersun

Share this article

Summer set to return to Germany with temperatures up to 30C forecast
A pug cools down in Berlin's Lustgarten on June 30th during the heatwave. Photo: DPA
The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
15 July 2019
11:44 CEST+02:00
Summer is slowly but surely returning to Germany after a cool and cloudy start to July.

It may feel very unseasonal at the moment, with clouds and temperatures under 20C.

But fear not because summer is set to come back to Germany this week.

According to the German Weather Service (DWD), it is expected to get warmer each day this week with temperatures of up to 30C possible.

However, it is also expected to be quite humid so tropical storms could hit the country along with the rising mercury. 

READ ALSO: Climate crisis: Berlin to be 'as hot as Australia' in 30 years

On Monday, it was slated to be under 20C across the north and northwest of Germany for most of the day. The warmest areas were to said to be in the south around the Upper Rhine and Danube regions where it could rise to the mid 20s.

Rain showers were also forecast for parts of the country. 

The DWD tweeted photos from parts of Germany with the caption: 'Cloudy start to the week'.

In the coming days the picture will improve all over Germany, with south of Germany expected to score the warmest temperatures.

The mercury is expected to reach the late 20s and even 30C from Wednesday onwards. These climbing temperatures will continue into the weekend. 

Thunderstorms cause havoc

At the weekend, thunderstorms and heavy rain wreaked havoc in parts of Germany, including the north and east.

Near Hamburg, a regional train with around 500 passengers became stranded after a thunderstorm caused damage to the overhead line. 

Passengers had to leave the train and were accompanied to a nearby S-Bahn station, said a spokesman for Deutsche Bahn on Saturday evening. There were delays in regional and long-distance traffic.

The DWD is also investigating if a suspected tornado occurred on Friday afternoon during a storm in Bobenheim am Berg and in neighbouring Battenberg in Rhineland-Palatinate. 

READ ALSO: No sign of heatwave return in Germany as cooler weather continues

It comes after last month’s heatwave which saw Germany log a record high June temperature of of 39.6C in Bernburg an der Saale in Saxony-Anhalt on Sunday, June 30th.

Just a few days later on June 4th, a record low July temperature of 2.9C was recorded early in the morning in  Rotenburg (Wümme) in Lower Saxony.


 
 
weathersummersun

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Hundreds of fans celebrate 'Wuthering Heights' day in Berlin
  2. Why German taxpayers don't pocket their own cash until mid-July
  3. German Jews demand Amazon pull anti-Semitic items
  4. Summer set to return to Germany with temperatures up to 30C forecast
  5. Most Germans believe Merkel shaking 'a private issue': poll

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

The 10 most interesting cities to visit this year

Presenting The Local’s handpicked list of the coolest, quirkiest and most up-and-coming cities. And find out how you can win a trip for two to Lisbon, Budapest or Turin!

More news

Discussion forum

15/07
John Gunn & Partner - Independent insurance broker for expats
15/07
Share your experience on preparing to take the Deutsch B1 exam
15/07
Owing self-employment tax to the U.S.
14/07
Holmes Place - Gym
14/07
Need advice on damaged car
13/07
Random lines of poetry
View all discussions

Noticeboard

11/07
TAIMI - Gay dating & social network launches in Germany!
22/05
3.5 room apartment in Munich Schwabing to rent
22/05
Great & charming flat in Berlin
14/05
Kopernikusstraße 8, Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg 10245 Berlin, G
11/05
Looking for an apartment to rent in Frankfurt
11/05
2019 Short Film Series - Berlin
View all notices
Post a new notice