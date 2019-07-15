Summer set to return to Germany with temperatures up to 30C forecast

It may feel very unseasonal at the moment, with clouds and temperatures under 20C.

But fear not because summer is set to come back to Germany this week.

According to the German Weather Service (DWD), it is expected to get warmer each day this week with temperatures of up to 30C possible.

However, it is also expected to be quite humid so tropical storms could hit the country along with the rising mercury.

On Monday, it was slated to be under 20C across the north and northwest of Germany for most of the day. The warmest areas were to said to be in the south around the Upper Rhine and Danube regions where it could rise to the mid 20s.

Rain showers were also forecast for parts of the country.

Trüber Start in die Woche ... um 9.30 Uhr in #Hamburg, #Frankfurt am Main und am #Hohenpeißenberg - sonst mit Blick auf die #Alpen. /kis pic.twitter.com/S5sC1trmKE — DWD (@DWD_presse) July 15, 2019

The DWD tweeted photos from parts of Germany with the caption: 'Cloudy start to the week'.

In the coming days the picture will improve all over Germany, with south of Germany expected to score the warmest temperatures.

The mercury is expected to reach the late 20s and even 30C from Wednesday onwards. These climbing temperatures will continue into the weekend.

Thunderstorms cause havoc

At the weekend, thunderstorms and heavy rain wreaked havoc in parts of Germany, including the north and east.

Near Hamburg, a regional train with around 500 passengers became stranded after a thunderstorm caused damage to the overhead line.

Passengers had to leave the train and were accompanied to a nearby S-Bahn station, said a spokesman for Deutsche Bahn on Saturday evening. There were delays in regional and long-distance traffic.

The DWD is also investigating if a suspected tornado occurred on Friday afternoon during a storm in Bobenheim am Berg and in neighbouring Battenberg in Rhineland-Palatinate.

It comes after last month’s heatwave which saw Germany log a record high June temperature of of 39.6C in Bernburg an der Saale in Saxony-Anhalt on Sunday, June 30th.

Just a few days later on June 4th, a record low July temperature of 2.9C was recorded early in the morning in Rotenburg (Wümme) in Lower Saxony.