German Jews demand Amazon pull anti-Semitic items

<div>It is "absolutely unacceptable that T-shirts and stickers be sold via Amazon that glorify the Nazis or incite hatred against minorities," council president Josef Schuster said in an interview with media group RND.</div><div>Amazon has "a great moral and social responsibility," and cannot portray itself as a simple "supplier", he added.</div><div>"What we expect from a company such as Amazon, and from competent authorities, is that they immediately withdraw these articles from circulation and systematically launch legal proceedings," Schuster said.</div><div>He highlighted books such as "The Jew as World Parasite" which was listed on Amazon in Germany early Saturday for 20 euros ($22.50). </div><div>The online retail giant declined to comment when contacted by RND.</div><div>More than six million predominantly European Jews were killed during the Nazi genocide in World War II.</div><div>When The Local searched for "The Jew as World Parasite" on Amazon Germany on Saturday afternoon, it said the page no longer existed. </div>