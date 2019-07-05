Germany's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

German police act to keep neo-Nazis away from beer supplies

The Local
5 July 2019
11:55 CEST+02:00

Share this article

German police act to keep neo-Nazis away from beer supplies
Illustration photo: AFP
The Local
5 July 2019
11:55 CEST+02:00
German police have rented a petrol station close to the site of a neo-Nazi festival starting Friday, blocking the far-right revellers from easy access to alcohol supplies.

The unusual move by law enforcers at the town of Themar came after residents in another eastern town, Ostritz, bought up the beer stock at local supermarkets ahead of a neo-Nazi festival, leaving concert-goers there thirsty.

"The petrol station is the police headquarters and not accessible to neo-Nazis wanting to purchase drinks," said Thueringen state's interior minister Georg Maier, according to remarks carried by German regional media.

The deputy police chief in the state, Thomas Quittenbaum, confirmed that the police's main command and logistics control will be stationed at the petrol kiosk.

Those seeking to bring their own beer to the venue would also fall foul of an alcohol ban for Saturday. On Friday, only light beer with an alcohol content of 2.7 percent will be allowed.

In previous years, the petrol station had seen a steady stream of business from festival-goers.

In June, residents at Ostritz sent a signal to concert-goers at the neo-Nazi festival close to the Polish and Czech borders, by emptying the beer shelves at local supermarkets.

Like at Themar, an alcohol ban was in place for the Ostritz festival, with police seizing 4,200 litres of beer.

 

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Where in Germany do all the Americans live?
  2. Five reasons English speakers struggle to learn foreign languages
  3. Brexit: 'Withdrawal Agreement or nothing' - EU deals new blow to rights of Britons
  4. Cashing in: Why Germany is an 'El Dorado' for bank machine raiders
  5. German word of the day: Strotzen

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

Five unusual things you can do in Malta

Malta may be a small island but size can be deceiving. From an entire ‘village’ full of cats to a neolithic necropolis, there’s much more to Malta than meets the eye.

More news

Discussion forum

06/07
German Capital Gains Tax on Overseas Property
05/07
Contacts Mom and Child Playgroup
05/07
Native English speakers in Braunschweig
05/07
Calls from Strange Numbers - Telephone Scams
05/07
Toddler groups in Braunschweig
05/07
The good morning thread
View all discussions

Noticeboard

22/05
3.5 room apartment in Munich Schwabing to rent
22/05
Great & charming flat in Berlin
14/05
Kopernikusstraße 8, Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg 10245 Berlin, G
11/05
Looking for an apartment to rent in Frankfurt
11/05
2019 Short Film Series - Berlin
07/05
Summerfest & Fleamarket at the Intl. School of Hamburg
View all notices
Post a new notice