On Thursday, warm and cold weather fronts that divided Germany met midday, leading to intense thunder and lightning spreading to the eastern parts of the country, according to forecaster Dominik Jung from the portal Wetter.net.

Eastern regions such as Berlin and Brandenburg which had remained dry in the last few days, were suddenly struck by stormy weather, followed by cool air which is expected to remain throughout the evening.

An east-west weather divide

Starting on Wednesday evening, the area west of the Rhine was hit by turbulent thunderstorms, cooling down the air. A total of 177,000 lightning strikes were recorded, reported the German Weather Service (DWD), and a tornado wrecked havoc on one small town.

But the eastern part of the country remained warm, with temperatures upwards of 34 degrees in Berlin, Brandenburg, and Saxony - the highest recorded temperatures in early June in a decade.

34 Grad Celsius und mehr ... Die wärmsten Orte in Deutschland am 5. Juni 2019. /kis pic.twitter.com/XNAOaFXWx8 — DWD (@DWD_presse) June 6, 2019

By Thursday there remained a large difference in the Mercury between east and west. In Berlin-Tegel, for example, the temperature on Thursday at 10 a.m. was already 26 degrees. In contrast, in western Cologne it was 13 degrees at that time.

But on Thursday evening it's possible that the weather turbulence seen in the west is moving eastward.

"Today we have to reckon with thunderstorms in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Berlin, Brandenburg and Saxony. Hail and thunderstorms are possible, even tornado formation,” said Dominik Jung from the portal Wetter.net.

The following map shows in red the eastern parts of Germany particularly hard hit by stormy weather on Thursday afternoon.

(!) Update Warnlage: Bitte auf Vorabinformationen zu Gewittergefahren achten und auf Unwetterwarnungen reagieren. Aktuelle Details: #Warnwetter-App /kis pic.twitter.com/nePyIzql7O — DWD (@DWD_presse) June 6, 2019

Weekend forecast

Yet soon all regions of the Bundesrepublik will enjoy mild to sunny temperatures. On Friday, the German Weather Service (DWD) predicts a mix of sun and clouds throughout the country, with maximum temperatures ranging between 23 and 28 degrees.

In the northern part of Germany, temperatures are expected to stay particularly cool, with the mercury not exceeding 18 to 23 degrees. In the west, shower-like rain is expected in some areas, but only sunny skies are predicted for eastern regions.

On Saturday the temperatures are expected to heat up western part of the country, said DWD, but thunderstorms are expected to follow, bringing heavy gusts of rain, and hail.

Yet on Whit Sunday most of the country can expect sun and clouds. With maximum values between 20 degrees in the Eifel in far-western Germany and 28 degrees in the Lausitz in Brandenburg, it will be warmer throughout the country again.

Only on the North Sea will temperatures remain at 17 to 20 degrees with lots of wind.