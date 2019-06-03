Special offer for Members (or their employers): Free ad on The Local Jobs

Germany's news in English

3 June 2019
11:23 CEST+02:00
To celebrate the recent launch of our new job site, we are offering Members, or their employers, a free ad on The Local Jobs.

Are you a Member of The Local?

If so, we would like to offer you a 30-day job posting* for free (standard price: €200). This will enable you to try out The Local Jobs completely risk free.

And, as a favour to our loyal Members, we will also allow you to transfer the offer to whoever does the hiring at the company where you work if it's not you.

How can I post a job ad for free?

To access the offer, please send an email to jobs@thelocal.com with the subject line: Free job ad for Members. We will then send you a personalized coupon code that you (or a colleague) can use at checkout when you post a 30-day job listing from our products page.

Once you've received your code, the process is easy. Just click the button below:

Then:

  • Create the job ad

  • Click Preview to make sure everything looks OK. 

  • On the Payment page, click Have a promo code? and enter your personal coupon code.

  • Agree to the terms and click Submit

Note: This offers covers a standard listing. If you want to upgrade to a Featured listing (€100) or an Urgent listing (€50) you will be asked to enter your bank card details and will be charged (just for the upgrades).  

We generally recommend advertisers to opt for a Featured listing as this pins the advert to the top of the site for 30 days. An Urgent listing attaches a flag to the ad and shows applicants you want to fill the position as soon as possible. 

Why should I advertise on The Local Jobs?

The Local’s readers are engaged, ambitious and highly educated, and the same goes for our job site visitors.

Our existing advertisers are seeing an excellent response rate from high quality candidates.

Internationals have used The Local to aid in their job search ever since we launched in Germany in 2008. We see especially high job-seeking activity in Berlin, Munich, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Baden-Württemberg, Hamburg and Frankfurt am Main.

The most popular sectors are:

  • Education

  • Customer service

  • Software engineering

  • Sales

  • Tourism

  • Engineering

  • Media

  • Secretarial

  • Marketing

  • Graduate

  • Accounting

  • Consultancy

  • Banking

 

If you’re not already a Member but are looking to recruit international talent, now is a perfect time to join us.

 

*Offer expires July 31st 2019.

 
 
Jobs in Germany
jobs
