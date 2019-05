The thief had pretended to be a luxury car buyer who was interested in the 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO, contacting the car’s owner and asking to test drive the vehicle.

The theft happened as the would-be buyer and seller stopped to swap drivers.

While the car seller was outside the vehicle, the man slammed his foot on the accelerator of the 400-horsepower vehicle and roared off down a country road.

The man, who had described himself as a car collector, had arrived for the test drive by taxi.

The car was found in a garage in the Düsseldorf area, with police saying that the man had attempted to hide it.

Police had released a picture of the thief, a burly man wearing glasses and a dark blue blazer who made off with the car on Monday in Düsseldorf.

The 1985 Ferrari 288 GTO has been featured in a number of 1980s Hollywood films including Miami Vice, Magnum, P.I. and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, and was also a favourite of James Bond.

The German media is reporting that the car stolen in Neuss, near Düsseldorf, had at one time been owned by British racing driver Eddie Irvine.