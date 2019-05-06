Germany's news in English

Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

'A miracle': Zookeeper lucky to be alive after lion attack near Hanover

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
6 May 2019
11:28 CEST+02:00
zoolionsattackglance

Share this article

'A miracle': Zookeeper lucky to be alive after lion attack near Hanover
Lions at the Serengeti Park. Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
6 May 2019
11:28 CEST+02:00
A young zookeeper is expected to make a full recovery after being mauled by two lions at the Serengeti Zoo, near Hanover, over the weekend. Reports indicate the man entered the enclosure at feeding time.

The lions had been released from their cages to feed on meat which had been left for them in the centre of a large enclosure. 

The boss of the zoo told reporters “it’s a miracle that our young colleague is still alive”. 

His colleagues told DPA they were unsure why the 24-year-old man entered the enclosure, although they speculated it could have been to perform a routine fence check. 

The enclosure where the attack took place. Image: DPA

Once they noticed the man, the two male lions pounced, attacking him on his arm, leg and chest. Zookeepers were able to fight off the lions in order to save the man. He was later flown in an emergency helicopter to a nearby hospital. 

DPA reports the man is in a stable condition after undergoing a five-hour operation.  

A spokesperson for the zoo later told AFP that the man forgot the ‘golden rule’ of checking to see if the lions were in their cages before entering the enclosure. 

Read: False alarm after five big cats break out of zoo

The park, based in Hodengahen in Lower Saxony, has more than 1,500 animals spread across 296 acres of land. 

The lions of the park have previously made news, after a lioness attacked a safari bus full of visitors. A family suffered light injuries in the attack. 

The man is expected to make a full recovery.

 
zoolionsattackglance
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Taxes in Germany - how to get more money back on your return
  2. How Germany's marvellous bread helped me overcome food anxiety
  3. Thousands of German students protest against maths exam deemed 'too difficult'
  4. Voting in Germany: What you need to need to know about the EU elections
  5. 'A miracle': Zookeeper lucky to be alive after lion attack near Hanover

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

Get a month's worth of your favourite newspapers and magazines - for free

Readly - the 'Spotify of magazines' - is offering readers of The Local a free month's worth of unlimited all-you-can-read magazines. All you need to do is answer one quick question.

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. Taxes in Germany - how to get more money back on your return
  2. How Germany's marvellous bread helped me overcome food anxiety
  3. Thousands of German students protest against maths exam deemed 'too difficult'
  4. Voting in Germany: What you need to need to know about the EU elections
  5. 'A miracle': Zookeeper lucky to be alive after lion attack near Hanover

Discussion forum

08/05
Freelancer with spouse who is a permanent employee
08/05
Tax deductions for pension and health insurance
08/05
Question about Zertifikat for Integrationskurs
07/05
Freelancer and Minijob
07/05
Tax on foreign income
06/05
Converting a US driver's license to a German one
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

07/05
Summerfest & Fleamarket at the Intl. School of Hamburg
01/05
Legal notice: Jens Pepi Erben & Gabriele Ihle / in Wehrheim
27/04
***Looking for furnished 1 bed apartment or WG room FOR COUP
12/04
Screenwriting Workshop
22/03
Revoke Article 50 and Remain in the EU - Petition
09/03
Mega art sale!!!
View all notices
Post a new notice