Six events not to miss in Germany in May 2019

Franfurt’s Green Sauce Festival

Goethe’s favourite dish and Frankfurt’s most popular delicacy is honoured with a seven-day culinary celebration, Starting from May 11th and running to the 18th, dozens of the central German state's restaurateurs come together for this annual festival, each of them vying for first place in the green sauce competition.

Green sauce is a culinary creation that hails from Frankfurt. It contains seven herbs: parsley, cress, chives, sorrel, borage, pimpinella and chervil. The herbs are then mixed with quark and traditionally served with potatoes and boiled eggs.

One for your foodie friends.

Berlin's Airlift festival

More than 50,000 guests are expected at the former Tempelhof Airport in Berlin this May to mark the 70th anniversary of the Airlift (Berliner Luftbrücke)

Seven decades ago on May 12th, 1949, the blockade on West Berlin imposed by the Soviet Union on June 24th 1948 finally ended.

The people of West Berlin could once again receive supplies by land, and the legendary airlift of the Americans, British and French, among others, was no longer needed.

The German capital is celebrating this important historical event with a festival on the runway of the former Tempelhof Airport, in the south of the city, on May 12th.

SEE ALSO: 70 years on from the Berlin airlift

A varied programme for the whole family is planned, with events to celebrate and educate people about what happened.

Among the exhibits is an audiovisual installation which will be installed in one of the airport hangars. Featuring films, photos and sound, it will lead guests on a journey through time.

In another hangar, an exhibition will focus on the logistics and planning of the Airlift as well as the personal and humanitarian commitment that ensured the survival of the city for almost a year.

An open day at Tempelhof Airport. Photo: DPA

Munich’s Spring Festival

Known as “Octoberfest’s little sister", Munich’s Frühlingfest is a family-friendly two-week celebration with fairground rides, beer tents and live music.

Set in the city’s Theresienwiese, the festival started in 1965 and many of the vendors are still represented today. Look out for the Festhalle Bayernland where you’ll find beer tents and Bavarian specials like roast chicken, knuckle of pork and rolled pork roast. Meanwhile, there’s lots of entertainment and bands.

There’s also the ‘Hippodrom’ which is a smaller version of the famous beer tent at Oktoberfest.

It runs until May 12th.

Dresden Music Festival

The Dresdner Musikfestspiele is this year celebrating 100 years of the Bauhaus movement. Starting on May 16th and running until June 10th, the festival is running 56 events at 22 venues across the eastern German city.

Festival director Jan Vogler wants to break down genre boundaries and revive traditions with artists and fellow musicians from all over the world, in line with the Bauhaus' forward-thinking philosophy.

For the first time, star singer René Pape will perform with the Dresden Festival Orchestra in his home town, under the direction of Ivor Bolton.

The line-up is also packed full of international artists, including guitar legend Eric Clapton. He will bring the 42nd edition of the festival to a close in Messe Dresden on June 10th.

Düsseldorf’s Christopher Street Day

A combination of demonstration, political statement, party and celebration, the CSD, Christopher Street Day in Düsseldorf has become well established in the state capital. The stage is prominently placed across from the parliament buildings next to the Rhine promenade.

It runs from May 31st to June 2nd.

The Beelitz Spargel festival

Spargelstadt (asparagus city) is the nickname for the Brandenburg city of Beelitz. And at the end of the month, from May 31st to June 2nd, you'll find this city is home to the Beelitzer Spargelfest. Expect mountains of yummy white asparagus, live music, food stands and a parade.

Spargelzeit also coincides with erdbeeren (strawberry) season so pick up a box of yummy fruit to munch along with your veg. Don't forget that Spargelzeit is fleeting so take advantage of it while its here.

SEE ALSO: German word of the day: Spargelzeit

Meanwhile, head to Bruchsal in Baden-Württemberg, which is also a top asparagus destination. The Spargelfest there takes place on May 18th and 19th.