More than 20 people injured during May Day outing in Bavaria

The accident happened while residents of the village of Egmating in Upper Bavaria, south west of Munich, were taking part in Maibaum (May tree) celebrations.

A total of 21 people suffered injuries, two of them seriously, according to authorities.

The trailers contained about two dozen people and were also filled with beer crates. The 16-year-old driver of the tractor suffered from shock after the incident, but was not physically injured. Police said he had not consumed any alcohol.

The trailers overturned on a steep road in the village.

After the alarm was raised, emergency services rushed to the scene of the incident. Rescue helicopters took those with serious injuries to nearby hospitals.

Four injured in North-Rhine Westphalia

Meanwhile, four people were injured in Mönchengladbach, North Rhine-Westphalia, when a large Maibaum tipped over.

The tree was being set up in a cafe by several people at the time of the accident. They lost control of the tree and it crashed onto tables and chairs in the cafe on Konstantinplatz.

According to the fire brigade, one person suffered a head injury and was taken to hospital as a precaution. Three other people suffered minor injuries.

Similar to the maypole of Anglo traditions, the German Maibaum (May tree) is erected on May 1st or the day before. Residents in Bavaria, East Frisia in Lower Saxony, Baden-Württemberg and elsewhere celebrate this originally pagan ritual each year within their local communities.

The tree (or pole) is decorated with colourful streamers, flowers and in some places with scenes showing local crafts or activities.

Parades, brass band music and snacks including sausages usually accompany the event of the actual raising of the tree. And don't forget the special dark Maibock beer, brewed just for the occasion.

Vocabulary

Maypole - (der) Maibaum

Trailer - (der) Anhänger

Steep road - (die) steile Straße

Emergency services/staff - (die) Einsatzkräfte

Decorated - dekoriert

