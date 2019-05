On Thursday morning the north of the country was already feeling the effects of the arrival of the cold weather system, with temperatures struggling to rise into the double digits in Kiel, the capital of Schleswig-Holstein.

The poor weather is set to spread out across the country by Friday, bringing strong winds and even frost with it.

On Saturday, temperatures are not expected to rise above 11C anywhere in the country and heavy rain will fall sporadically throughout the day.

Throughout the weekend people venturing outdoors can expect to be confronted by sleet, hail and, in higher regions, snow.

“There is a whiff of winter about the weather,” DWD forecaster Christian Herold said, adding that “a return to steady, warm and sunny spring weather is currently not in sight".

However, the rainfall could be good news for farmers in Germany, who have been fearing for their crops after the recent dry weather.

Below-average rainfall earlier this year was compounded by the spring heatwave over the Easter break.

The high temperatures, coupled with strong winds, also resulted in several forest fires across the country.

Unless significant rain falls this month, experts said there is letter chance of decent crops.

"If the dry weather continues in the coming months, the drought of 2018 could be repeated or even exceeded," warned Udo Busch, head of the German Weather Service's (DWD) agricultural section.

