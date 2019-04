For Brits living in Germany - be it for a week or several years - there is a lot of confusion about what will happen when the UK leaves the EU.

We have broken down the details on what’s known about hot topics such as health care, driving licenses and academic exchange programmes - all updated in light of the Brexit’s extension last week from April 12th to October 31st.

But if you still feel in the dark, and want to ask questions to UK government representatives directly, a series of information evenings are coming up around the country.

From Bad Kreuznach to Berlin

Geared towards British citizens in the western state of Rhineland-Palatinate, a special information evening is taking place tonight (Monday) at 6:30 p.m.

The British Embassy will be joining Antje Lezius, member of the German Parliament, as well as the group British in Germany, for a discussion on what the voting, working what the and general rights of Brits in the Bundesrepublik are.

If you find yourself in Bad Kreuznach and want to register last minute, you can sign up here.

Two further events are scheduled on Tuesday, April 30th in Berlin. At the first event, taking place from 3-5pm, economic advisor Rachel King will give the run down on how Brits will be affected in all aspects of life, from voting to retirement.

She will be joined by the Head of the Berlin Foreigners Authority (Ausländerbehörde) Engelhard Mazanke, who will explain the registration process in Berlin.

Following the introductions there will be an informational fair, where you will be able to speak to representatives from key German authorities on topics like pensions, health insurance, residency, getting German citizenship, studying and the Erasmus program, and how to work in Germany. Participating organizations will be confirmed at a later date.

If you’ll be at work during the event, worry not: there will also be an informational evening from 6:30-8:30 p.m. following the same schedule.

As there is expected to be wide interest in the event, be sure to register in advance for both the afternoon and evening events.

How to stay up to date

Since June 2017, the British embassy, its consulates and partner organizations have run over 35 informational events around Germany - with the number of offers looking likely to increase in the coming months.

To stay tuned to the latest official updates on Brexit and further informational events around Germany, follow the Brits in Germany group on Facebook.

