Geschmacksverirrung translates “lapse of taste.” While it originally comes from the culinary language to refer to something edible not adding up, nowadays it’s used in a different context.

Let’s start this off with an example: You’re overhearing a conversation between your kids, one of whom has a crush on somebody.

The other one might listen for a while and then say “Wow, du leidest echt unter Geschmacksverirrung.” (“Wow, you’re really suffering from a lapse of taste.”)

Of course, that doesn’t have anything to do with the literal taste buds in the kid’s mouth, but with the figurative ones that are connected to the taste in love interests.

In this case, the German word Geschmack is like its English equivalent “taste” – it can be used to refer to food as well as to the individual preferences in general. Hence, Geschmacksverirrung means a combination of things that doesn’t meet the personal taste at all.

Declaring something – or someone – a Geschmacksverirrung might come from the personal prejudice or even experience. So in most cases, it’s probably good to listen to your inner voice – when it is declaring something a Geschmacksverirrung, you might want to ask yourself why.

Photo: depositphotos

Examples:

Du findest den hübsch? Ich wusste nicht, dass du so unter Geschmacksverirrung leidest.

You like that guy? I didn’t know you had such a lapse of taste.

Ich dachte, das hier schmeckt gut zusammen, aber ich glaube ich hatte eine leichte Geschmacksverirrung.

I thought this would taste great together, but it seems like I had a lapse of taste.

Diese Tapete ist wirklich eine Geschmacksverirrung.

This wallpaper really proves a lapse of taste.