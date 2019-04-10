Cottbus focus of nationwide raids targeting right-wing gangs

<p>The searches have been focused around the Brandenburg town of Cottbus, which has had a growing reputation for extremism and hooliganism in recent times. </p><p>While no arrests were made, information and evidence was seized with regard to 20 individuals who are suspected to be members of right-wing extremist crime gangs. </p><p>Those targeted are believed to have participated in riots in Chemnitz in 2018, with some identified as Germany’s neo-Nazi scene. The police are investigating a range of offences including possession of illegal weapons, assault, tax evasion and distribution of banned materials. </p><p><strong>READ: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20180117/refugee-banished-from-east-german-town-after-knife-attack">Teen refugee banished from east German town after knife attack </a></strong></p><p>Heiko Homburg, a spokesman for the state office of constitutional protection in Brandenburg, told DPA that Cottbus is a “hotspot” of right-wing extremism and a “toxic entity”. </p><p>The raids were conducted on a variety of premises including tattoo shops, gyms, warehouses, nightclubs and residences. More than 30 premises in the states of Brandenburg, Berlin, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Saxony were searched. </p><p>Police said there were approximately 400 individuals involved in the network, with just under half of those living in Cottbus. </p><p>Concerns of an increase in right-wing extremism have been growing in recent years, particularly in the former east.</p><p><strong>READ: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20190404/five-people-victims-of-far-right-hate-crimes-in-east-germany-every-day">Five people victims of far-right hate crimes in east Germany every day</a></strong></p><p>The Local visited Cottbus in 2018 to get an understanding of whether the city’s reputation as a hotbed of right-wing extremism held true.</p><p>We spoke to international students to get their perspective on whether they felt welcome in the town which is home to Brandenburg’s second-largest university. <strong> </strong></p><p>Many of those interviewed said that the town's reputation for right-wing radicalism didn't hold water, or represent the full scope of the diversity and openness seen in the town. </p><p><strong>READ: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20180328/a-portrait-of-cottbus-the-german-town-that-stopped-accepting-refugees">A portrait of Cottbus, the German town that stopped accepting refugees</a></strong></p><p> </p><p><style type="text/css">p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica; min-height: 14.0px}p.p2 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica}p.p3 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 14.0px; font: 12.0px Times; color: #042eee; -webkit-text-stroke: #042eee}span.s1 {text-decoration: underline ; font-kerning: none}</style></p>