German word of the day: Naja

<p>Germans have a habit of using a lot of particles – which again and again confuse non-native speakers. After talking about <i>doch</i> last week, let’s have a look at one of the other tricky ones.</p><p><strong>SEE ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20190404/doch">German word of the day: Doch</a></strong></p><p>Picture this: You are talking to someone in German. The conversation goes like this: Your conversation partner tells you a rather long story and ends it with “<i>Naja, und dann habe ich ihr gesagt, dass sie nicht zurück zu kommen braucht</i>.” (“Well, and then I told her that she doesn’t have to bother coming back.”) In this case, your conversation partner used one of the most infamous German particles.</p><p>Naja, or na ja can be translated to “well” and is an interjection, which means it’s used to express a feeling. In the case of na ja, it’s used to express either agreement or doubt.</p><p>Two examples for its use are the following:</p><p>To tell the person you’re talking to that you agree with their statement, but have something more to say: “<i>Na ja, ich stimme dir zu, aber…</i>” (“Well, I agree with you, but…”)</p><p>To wrap up a long story with a final statement: <i>“Na ja, das war jetzt eine lange Geschichte, aber alles in allem finde ich es blöd.</i>” (“Well, this was a long story, but all in all it really upsets me.”)</p><p><strong>SEE ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20181017/das-ist-ja-mal-wictig-the-guide-to-german-particles">Das ist ja mal wichtig: The complete guide to German particles</a></strong></p><p><i>Na ja</i> consists of the words <i>na</i> and <i>ja</i>, <i>ja</i> meaning “yes” and <i>na</i> being a totally different case. So let me explain.</p><p>Na is a short particle that you will probably stumble across many, many times while in Germany. If you look it up, the dictionary Duden explains na like this:</p><p>“A particle preceding a [shortened] sentence and creating the emotional transition of something, which preceded the sentence as something spoken, occurred or thought, to a concluding statement, which may contain personal feelings, but especially the impatience, dissatisfaction, resignation, rejection, but also surprise, a request, encouragement or joy.”</p><p>What a mouthful. A shorter explanation is probably: Na is a particle that can be used in basically any context.</p><p>Here are some examples to showcase this:</p><p><i>Na, wie geht es dir?</i> – “Hi, how are you?”</p><p><i>Na, das ist ja super gelaufen.</i> – “Well that went great.” (ironically)</p><p><i>Na so was!</i> – “How strange!”</p><p><i>Na schön.</i> – “Very well.”</p><p><i>Na, dann mal los! </i>– “Well then, let’s go!”</p><p><i>Na endlich!</i> – “Finally!”</p><p><i>Na, jetzt mach mal nicht so ein Theater.</i> – “Now, stop making such a fuss about it.”</p><p>So, if you want to sound like you’ve been speaking German all your life, casually start using <i>na</i> or <i>na ja</i> in your sentences. People will be impressed.</p>