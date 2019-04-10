Merkel open to longer Brexit delay than the UK is seeking

<p>Merkel told Germany's parliament ahead of a special EU summit in Brussels dedicated to Brexit that leaders may well agree to a delay "longer than the British prime minister (Theresa May) has requested".</p><p><span style="font-size:16px;"><strong>SEE ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20190409/theresa-may-to-meet-merkel-and-macron-in-bid-to-seek-brexit-delay-as-no-deal-looms">May meets Merkel in bid to seek Brexit delay as no-deal looms</a></strong></span></p><p>She said she would meet French President Emmanuel Macron ahead of the summit with the aim of hashing out a common stance on the length of a further extension. </p><p>"I am of the opinion, the German government is of the opinion, that we should give both (British) parties a reasonable amount of time" to reach an agreement on an orderly Brexit, she said.</p><p>"I think the extension should be as short as possible. But it should be long enough to create a certain calm so we don't have to meet every two weeks to deal with the same subject."</p><p>Without a postponement, Britain is due to crash out of the EU at midnight on Friday under a "no-deal" Brexit that could trigger economic chaos.</p><p><span style="font-size:16px;"><strong>SEE ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20190405/meet-the-scots-mayor-in-north-germany-being-pushed-out-due-to-brexit">Meet the Scots mayor in north Germany being pushed out due to Brexit</a></strong></span></p><p>May has embarked on a last-ditch battle to postpone Brexit from April 12th to June 30th so as to arrange an orderly departure -- but European leaders are expected to offer her a longer delay of up to a year.</p><p>Merkel, who met May on Tuesday in Berlin, stressed that it was in the "strong interest" of Germany as the EU's biggest economy to avert a disorderly Brexit.</p><p>A source from Merkel's Christian Democratic Union later quoted the chancellor as telling a party meeting that she viewed an extension of the Brexit deadline for "several months to early 2020 as possible".</p><p>But a French source said a 12-month extension "seems too long". Merkel said Berlin had been "in constant contact with the French side, there will be a meeting today" with Macron "to again coordinate our positions".</p><p>"I think we will come to a conclusion that will not fail due to a disagreement between Germany and France," she said.</p>