Bayer to cut 4,500 jobs in Germany

<p>In total, 12,000 out of 118,000 jobs will be cut worldwide, as Bayer seeks to rev up efficiency and boost profit margins in the ailing company.</p><p>Employees on Tuesday will be receiving a letter on their desks informing them of the cuts, <a href="https://rp-online.de/wirtschaft/unternehmen/bayer-baut-4500-jobs-in-deutschland-ab_aid-37977439">RP online reported</a>. Most employees will be offered severance packages or early retirements.</p><p>Since its takeover of seed giant Monsanto last August for a record €59 billion, stocks have plummeted by 40 percent, reported AFP in March.</p><p>Since then, Bayer has faced a wave of lawsuits in the US from glyphosate users who said that the substance found in Monsanto’s weedkiller Roundup had cancerous consequences.</p><p><strong>SEE ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20181129/bayer-to-cut-12000-jobs-after-monsanto-takeover">German firm Bayer to cut 12,000 jobs, many of them in Germany</a></strong></p><p>Currently a total of 32,100 people are employed in Germany through the company. According to the report, 3,000 of the 4,500 jobs to be cut will be in cross-divisional functions such as administration and information technology at the company’s corporate headquarters in Leverkusen, North Rhine-Westphalia.</p><p>Further jobs in research will also be axed at the company’s operations in Berlin and Wuppertal, also in North Rhine-Westphalia. Some jobs in the agricultural unit related to the Monsanto takeover will also be cut.</p><p>The cuts will be taking place through to the end of 2021, enabling the company to save €2.6 billion per year from 2022.</p><p>Bayer has officially denied that the reorganization is related to the glyphosate lawsuits, in which more than 11,000 people have sued.</p><p>There have been two jury trials, and Bayer lost both. It plans to appeal both, as it denies the connection to cancer.</p><p><strong>SEE ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20180813/bayer-stock-plummets-after-monsanto-ruling">Bayer stock plummets after Monsanto ruling</a></strong></p>