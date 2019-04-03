Brexit latest: Merkel hopes Theresa May 'will be successful'

<p>The Chancellor also said she hoped that UK Prime Minister Theresa May would achieve her goal of securing a withdrawal agreement. </p><p>"I've always said I'm going to fight until the last hour... so we can see an orderly exit," she said on the eve of an Ireland visit, warning that avoiding a hard border was a matter of preserving the peace.</p><p>Speaking at a Berlin press conference, Merkel said that an orderly Brexit would be "in interest of Britain but also in our interest".</p><p>She said that -- because of the related issue of avoiding a new "hard border" between British Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland -- it would also affect "peace in Ireland".</p><p>Therefore it was "a question of violence or no violence and here we naturally want to make a contribution," Merkel said.</p><p>She stressed that ultimately "the solution has to be found by Great Britain itself" and expressed hope that May "will be successful".</p><p><strong>Time running out</strong></p><p>The UK has until April 12th to propose a plan to the EU - which must be accepted by the bloc - or it will leave without a deal on that date.</p><p>In a statement on Tuesday night, May announced she wanted to meet Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to agree a way forward and put the plan to a vote in the Commons before April 10th - when the EU will hold an emergency summit on Brexit.</p><p>She insisted her withdrawal agreement - which was voted down last week - would remain part of the deal.</p><p>If there is no agreement between the two leaders, May said a number of options would be put to MPs "to determine which course to pursue".</p><p>In either event, May said she would ask the EU for a further extension in a bid to get an agreement passed by parliament before May 22nd, so the UK does not have to take part in European elections.</p>