Germany reports first C02 fall in five years

<p>Europe's largest economy -- which is haltingly transitioning away from coal and nuclear to cleaner energy forms -- lowered output of the gases by 4.2 percent year-on-year, environment minister Svenja Schulze said in a report.</p><p>A helping hand came from the unusually mild weather, which reduced the need for heating.</p><p><strong>SEE ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20171107/german-energy-policy-climate-explained">Is Germany the green leader it's hyped up to be?</a></strong></p><p>But Germany also "drew more energy from wind and the sun and less from coal, oil and gas," Schulze said.</p><p>It also achieved a slight reduction in emissions from transport.</p><p>In total, Germany pumped 868.7 million tonnes of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, some 30.6 percent below levels in 1990 -- the year taken as a benchmark for its climate targets.</p><p>Last year, Chancellor Angela Merkel's fourth government officially gave up on the goal of slashing output by 40 percent by 2020.</p><p>Experts had long highlighted the goal as unachievable.</p><p>But Berlin still aims to cut greenhouse emissions by 55 percent by 2030compared with 40 years before, with a long-term goal of zero net output by2050.</p><p>"In the course of this year," minister Schulze aims to pass a far-reaching climate law with a "detailed road map" for energy production, taking into account a planned exit from coal power by 2038.</p>