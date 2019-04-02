20 injured after bus with school children crashes near Paderborn

<div><div>A total of 28 passengers, aged from 12 to 52 and many of them local school children, were on board the bus which was travelling in the area of Grundsteinheim-Lichtenau, Paderborn, North Rhine-Westphalia, at the time of the collision.</div><div>Police said 20 people were injured, two of them seriously. The driver, 43, was not injured in the crash, which happened at around 7am.</div><div>The crash caused huge damage to the vehicle, as the picture shows. </div><div>A large-scale rescue operation took place for several hours after the incident. Helicopters were deployed to the scene of the crash. A nearby fire station was set up as a meeting point for relatives of those injured.</div><div>Initial investigations show the bus left the road at about 7am and crashed into a tree shortly before entering Grundsteinheim. </div><div>It is still unclear how and why the driver lost control of the bus. The investigation is continuing.</div></div>