Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

20 injured after bus with school children crashes near Paderborn

The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
2 April 2019
11:47 CEST+02:00
crashpaderbornschoolglance

Share this article

20 injured after bus with school children crashes near Paderborn
The bus was destroyed in the crash. Photo: Polizei Paderborn/DPA
The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
2 April 2019
11:47 CEST+02:00
Several passengers suffered injuries on Tuesday after a bus carrying school pupils crashed into a tree in Paderborn.
A total of 28 passengers, aged from 12 to 52 and many of them local school children, were on board the bus which was travelling in the area of Grundsteinheim-Lichtenau, Paderborn, North Rhine-Westphalia, at the time of the collision.
 
Police said 20 people were injured, two of them seriously. The driver, 43, was not injured in the crash, which happened at around 7am.
 
The crash caused huge damage to the vehicle, as the picture shows. 
 
A large-scale rescue operation took place for several hours after the incident. Helicopters were deployed to the scene of the crash. A nearby fire station was set up as a meeting point for relatives of those injured.
 
Initial investigations show the bus left the road at about 7am and crashed into a tree shortly before entering Grundsteinheim. 
 
It is still unclear how and why the driver lost control of the bus. The investigation is continuing.
 
crashpaderbornschoolglance
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. 12 words and phrases you need to survive in Hamburg
  2. Crime in Germany at lowest level since reunification
  3. Everything that changes in April 2019 in Germany
  4. What you need to know about Berlin's full day public transport strike
  5. German word of the day: 'Frühlingsmüdigkeit'

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. 12 words and phrases you need to survive in Hamburg
  2. Crime in Germany at lowest level since reunification
  3. Everything that changes in April 2019 in Germany
  4. What you need to know about Berlin's full day public transport strike
  5. German word of the day: 'Frühlingsmüdigkeit'

Discussion forum

02/04
German bookkeeping and invoicing software
01/04
Munich babysitters wanted
01/04
English-speakers living in Celle, Lower Saxony
31/03
John Gunn & Partner - Independent insurance broker for expats
31/03
Nice person of the day award
31/03
Cancellation of an apartment rental contract
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

22/03
Revoke Article 50 and Remain in the EU - Petition
09/03
Mega art sale!!!
05/03
Kabalistic Tarots Reading
02/03
Lockup Single Garage
26/02
looking for a placement, working with refugees in Munich.
21/02
Kittens available for adoption
View all notices
Post a new notice