Brits' anxiety, residence permits and 'Freundship': Brexit experts talk to The Local

EXCLUSIVE: In part two of our interview, UK Ambassador and the head of the German government's Brexit Task Force talk about the emotional impact on Brits, residence permits and 'Freundship'.

As we exclusively revealed on Friday, Germany is planning to extend the transition period for Britons living in Germany in the event of a no-deal from three months to a total of nine months, which will give people more time to prepare.

But it's not only the practical things, like changing driving licences or applying for citizenship or a residence permit that is troubling UK nationals.

Brits across Germany, like many others in Europe, have been experiencing the emotional impact of Brexit. With no withdrawal agreement in place, unanswered questions and fear over the future, anxiety is rising.

Sir Sebastian Wood, the UK’s Ambassador to Germany, and Axel Dittmann, head of the German government’s Brexit Task Force, both told The Local they understood why people feel this way, and sought to reassure them that authorities are trying to cushion the effects of Brexit.



“The Brexit vote in 2016 is a decision which we have to respect but that we very much regret – on all levels,” Dittmann told The Local. “And I can imagine that the upcoming exit of the United Kingdom from the EU creates anxieties for British people who have chosen to live here with us in Germany – some of you already for a long time.

“I can only underline once more that we are determined to ensure that all British citizens living in Germany can continue to live, work and study here – you are and will remain an important part of our society.”



Sir Sebastian said the embassy communicates regularly with the UK and nationals, and embassy staff have held events across Germany “to share the most up-to-date information and to answer individual questions”.

Since 2017 the embassy has held 37 information events across Germany.

“I understand that uncertainty can be difficult, but we are working closely with our German colleagues and with organizations like British in Germany to protect the interests of UK nationals,” he told The Local.

Some members of campaign groups such as British in Germany (BiG), as well as other Britons, have said they feel let down by the UK government for not taking into account the people who moved to Germany long before a Brexit vote was even announced. Some have even said they feel abandoned by the UK.



When asked about the rights of Britons in Germany who have set up lives here, Sir Sebastian said: “I know from meeting many of you that the UK’s decision to leave the EU has caused considerable uncertainty and worry, and we have been working closely with British in Germany and other groups to understand and address your concerns.

“I can assure you that safeguarding the rights of UK nationals living in the EU, and EU citizens living in the UK, has been a major priority for the negotiations. It was the first topic we discussed, and if it is ratified, the Withdrawal Agreement reached in November will protect the rights of more than three million EU citizens living in the UK and around one million UK nationals living in the EU”



The Ambassador added that a deal would ensure EU citizens in the UK and UK nationals in the EU, could “continue contributing to their communities and live their lives broadly as now”.



He added that the UK wanted to protect their rights “whether or not we leave the EU with a deal”. “The UK has already committed to do so, and – as I outlined earlier – we’re asking Germany and other member states to mirror the protections we have offered to EU citizens in the UK.”

Representing rights



Campaign groups like BiG and its parent group British in Europe have been and continue to play an important part in representing citizens’ rights in Germany and Europe.

Both Sir Sebastian and Dittmann acknowledged the work they do.



Dittmann said: “I absolutely agree with Jane Golding and Maike Bohn, who represent British in Europe and the3Million in regular meetings here in the Foreign Ministry, that citizen’s rights are of the utmost importance. This topic has been and will remain our top priority.”



Sir Sebastian echoed this sentiment.



“Protecting the rights of citizens remains the UK’s top priority,” he said. “The British Embassy and Consulates have held events throughout Germany to inform British citizens working and living in Germany about their rights as the UK leaves the European Union.”

Brexit still up in the air

When asked about the UK’s failure so far to put a deal in place, Sir Sebastian emphasized that EU and UK negotiating teams “have worked very hard over the last two years to reach an agreement, and the UK Government remains confident that it can secure a majority in Parliament for a deal”.



The UK diplomat also said that the UK is gearing up “for a range of potential outcomes” just in case.

He said: “As a responsible government, the UK is continuing to prepare – as is the EU – for a range of potential outcomes, including the possibility that we leave the EU without a deal.



“The government has taken a number of steps to ensure that people and businesses are prepared for a no deal scenario, including publishing guidance on processes and procedures at the border and contacting businesses who trade with the EU.



“We have also encouraged businesses and individuals to make their own preparations, suitable for their particular circumstances.”



Lots of Brits in Germany have been making their voice heard by getting in touch with authorities -- and even making contact via social media.



“Many British citizens get in contact with the Auswärtiges Amt (Foreign Office), the embassies and consulates or even directly with me via Twitter,” said Dittmann. “I am moved by their stories about how Brexit creates uncertainty and affects family lives and future decisions.”



He said authorities were trying hard to answer all the questions received.



“If the information can’t be found on the websites or isn’t covered by Q&As of the Auswärtiges Amt or the other ministries, citizens can receive direct answers from my colleagues or the colleagues of other ministries,” he added.

Registering for a permit



The German government has already said that all British nationals living in the Bundesrepublik will have to register for a permit after Brexit, regardless of whether there’s a withdrawal agreement in place or not.



Due to Germany being a federal country, power is devolved to individual foreigners authorities so each city carries out the process in a different way. For example, some authorities have asked Britons to register online and attend an interview when contacted. Others have sent letters, while some Brits are expected to look out for information online and get in touch.

“The system varies but the requirements are the same,” said Dittmann, regarding registering for a residence permit. “Thus I recommend checking the websites of the local foreigners authorities (Ausländerbehörden) regularly; many have started the registration system online or have informed British nationals about the requirements.”



When asked why it is essential to take part in this process, Dittmann said: “The registration is important to be able to prove that you have lived permanently in Germany on Brexit date and that you are eligible for a permanent status. The federal government is currently working with the federal states to coordinate a uniform handling.”



In Berlin, British people have been told they will be invited for an interview after they register for a permit. As The Local has reported, this process could take several months as the foreigners authority have to contact each person. The capital has the highest population of Brits in Germany, with around 18,000.

“To register for a permit, it is indispensable that you hand in your documents personally in order to check your identity,” said Dittmann. “How and when this will happen depends on the respective foreigners authority and its scheduling system.”

There is also concern for Brits who receive unemployment benefits in Germany and how this will change after Brexit in the event of a no-deal.

Dittmann said in the case of a no-deal nothing will change during the transitional period (which Germany intends to extend from three months until the end of 2019 for Britons in Germany).

After that, the government will look at how to deal with this situation, and, if needed, it will create a new process.

Dittmann said: “The federal government intends to grant a residence permit to all British citizens concerned and their family members.

"This can also apply to cases in which the issue of residence permits is not possible under the current legal situation due to the stricter requirements of the national residence law compared to the EU law on the free movement of persons. If necessary, the federal government will examine the creation of necessary legal framework conditions.”

Will the UK’s relationship with Germany suffer?



When it comes to the relationship between the UK and Germany, Dittmann said he believed it wouldn’t suffer.



“Regardless of Brexit, I am absolutely convinced that the British-German ‘Freundship’ will continue to be strong,” said Dittmann, who said he had lived in London as a student as well as later during his career and described it as a “great place”.



“The United Kingdom will remain one of our closest partners – economically, strategically but also when it comes to people-to-people contacts,” he added. “So we are really looking forward to working together with our British partners on establishing that future close partnership.”

Sir Sebastian echoed this view, pointing to the history between the two countries. “The UK-German relationship goes back much further and extends far deeper than our membership of the EU,” he said.

“It has also overcome far greater trials than Brexit in its relatively recent history. So I am confident that whatever the future brings, our countries will continue to work together.”

To read all of The Local Germany's Brexit coverage click here

