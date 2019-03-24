Protesters in Germany rally against EU internet copyright reform

<p>Crowds protested in Berlin, Munich and other cities under the slogan "Save the Internet".</p><p>They called on the European Parliament to reject the reform in a vote scheduled for Tuesday.</p><p>The overhaul of EU online copyright law includes proposals to oblige YouTube and other platforms to remove illegal content using automatic filters.</p><p>It also aims to make internet companies pay more to news organisations for reproducing or linking to their content.</p><p>News organisations, including AFP, have pushed for that move.</p><p>They argue that companies such as Facebook and Google make billions in revenue from advertising tied to news stories, while publishers suffer.</p><p>Protesters and internet companies such as Google say the reform will harm freedom of information and small publishers on the internet.</p><p>Organisers said some 15,000 people rallied in Berlin and 40,000 in Munich.</p><p>They waved signs reading "Don't break our internet".</p><p>The German Pirate party has been among the leaders of resistance to the reform.</p><p>Rallies were also called in other countries including Austria, Poland and Portugal.</p><p>More than 260 journalists and photographers signed an article published on Friday calling for the reform to be passed.</p><p>In Poland, more than 200 film-makers called in an open letter for MEPs to pass the measures, in order to regulate use of their intellectual property on video platforms such as YouTube.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20180612/problemfall-breitband-frdermittel-der-bundes-flieen-langsam-ab">Germany's slow internet: only fraction of government funding has been spent</a></strong></p>