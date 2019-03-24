Police stoned as Frankfurt flashmob descends into chaos

<p>A group of 600 youths had gathered on Saturday evening at the popular shopping street Zeil which they began running through "without any consideration for pedestrians", police said in a statement.</p><p>Police therefore issued the flashmob organiser with a dispersal notice, but an officer was then suddenly punched in the face by a 17-year-old youth.</p><p>As officers detained the teen, some among the crowd began throwing stones at police.</p><p>Three officers were hit, with one suffering light injuries. The other two were unscathed.</p><p>The gathering was finally cleared two hours after it began.</p><p>Investigations were now ongoing on the background of the flashmob, police said.</p><p>Authorities were also examining if organisers could be liable to take on the costs of the ensuing police operation.</p><p>The flashmob chaos in Frankfurt came just days after a mass brawl in central Berlin between followers of two social media stars.</p><p>Nine arrests were made as a fight broke out on the Alexanderplatz late Thursday among 400 backers of two rival YouTubers.</p><p>Police said it took around 100 officers, two of whom were injured, to break up the melee.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20190322/police-breakup-mass-social-media-brawl-as-400-descend-on-berlins-alexanderplatz">Police break up mass ‘social media' brawl as 400 fans descend on Berlin's Alexanderplatz</a></strong></p>