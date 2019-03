The latest search ended on Tuesday evening with police failing to find a trace of the missing 15-year-old schoolgirl, reported the Tagesspiegel.

Investigators had moved the search on Monday morning to the Wolziger lake area of Brandenburg, bringing in boats, thermal imaging cameras and corpse-detecting dogs from North Rhine-Westphalia.

Reusch was originally reported missing by her mother on February 18th after she failed to return home from school.

Rebecca Reusch. Photo: DPA

The teenager was last seen alive on the morning of February 18th at her brother-in-law’s apartment. The man, named as Florian R due to German media naming conventions of suspects, remains in custody and is considered the principal suspect in the investigation.

The suspect’s car was spotted twice on the A12 freeway just north of the search area on the morning of Reusch’s disappearance and on the following day.

A police spokesman told the media that the investigation is of a 'homicide nature'. They are certain that the teenager did not leave the house alive.

1,700 tip-offs

As reported by The Local last week, the story has gripped Germany ever since the teenager was first reported missing on February 18th.

In early March the police searched a forested area in Rieplos, Brandenburg, after receiving over 1,700 ‘tip-offs’ from the general public that the location may hide secrets of Reusch’s disappearance.

Many of the tip-offs were prompted by the airing of an episode of ’Aktenzeichen XY' on ZDF which focused on Reusch’s case.

Police have emphasised that while a decision may be made not to continue the search, the investigations are continuing.