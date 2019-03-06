Guard critically injured in robbery at Cologne-Bonn Airport

A security officer is in a critical condition after he was shot in an attempted robbery at the Cologne-Bonn airport on Wednesday morning.

The guard was driving an armoured money transport vehicle when it was set upon by three armed men in masks. After shots were fired, the men fled in a black car which was later found burnt out in Porz, a town on the outskirts of Cologne.

Officials are unsure whether the robbery was successful, although there are some media reports that the attackers were able to escape with a suitcase.

Police spokesman Wolfgang Baldes told DPA investigations into the robbery were continuing.

“This morning, around a quarter-to-nine, three masked and armed men raided a money carrier here (outside the airport),” Baldes said.

“Two employees of the (armed carrier) company were outside of the vehicle at the time when the shots were fired. One employee of the company has been severely injured. He is now in a clinic undergoing surgery,” he said.

Flights have not been affected by the incident, although a small area outside the entrance to the airport has been cordoned off by forensic teams.