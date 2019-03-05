Where to celebrate Woman's Day in Berlin

Activism

"Together we achieve what we want": Under this motto, various feminist groups are calling for a joint demonstration for women’s solidarity and against sexism and violence against women. The demonstration starts in front of the women's prison in Lichtenberg at 3 p.m. and ends at Warschauer Straße.

Critical Mass, a usual Friday event in which bikers take over the road, will be hosting a special Women’s Day edition. The “Purple Ride” will kick off Friday at 12 p.m. with a meeting point at Marienplatz and “ride against the patriarchy” through the streets of Berlin until 3 p.m.

SEE ALSO: What you should know about 'Frauentag', Berlin's newest public holiday

At the very precise German start time of 11:55 a.m., there will be a feminist march and strike starting at Robert-Koch-Platz and lasting throughout the day. Another march, held in honour of “Frauen*kampftag”, women’s fighting day, will start at Alexanderplatz at the foot of the TV tower at noon.

If you’re looking for some relaxation after a day of activism, B-Lage in Neukölln is hosting a ‘’Post-Strike Spa”, a chill-out evening with fine food and foot massages.

Arts and Music

The Feminist Film Week will be hosting its first full day on Friday, with a wide selection of films from female directors, producers and actors.

The ever-famous SO36 club in Kreuzberg will be hosting an international feminist dance party starting at 9 p.m. and stretching (at least) into the early hours of the a.m. The diverse music line-up will include Trans Rap from Iran, Turkish pop hits and Korean dance and percussion.

Photo: SO36

Situated in an airy rooftop, the Anomalie Art Club and Garden in Prenzlauer Berg will be hosting an all-day Open Air, with only women DJs from 12 until 8 p.m.

Begine, a cultural centre for women in Schöneberg, is inviting ladies to a dance and jazz evening with free entry.

Fairs and Exhibits

Knowledge is power. That’s the idea behind a “Woman’s Information Fair” taking place from 4 to 7 p.m. at Rathaus Zehlendorf. Women can learn about a variety of topics, including educational and work training, re-entry into the workplace, founding a start-up, pensions, victim production and health.

In the Willy Brandt House cultural centre in Kreuzberg, the Social Democrats will be hosting an all-day exhibit on “milestones in the history of women in SPD politics.”

Lectures

A panel discussion on "The role of women in different cultures" will take place at the Intercultural Meeting for Girls and Women in Reinickendorf 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Three women from different countries of origin will report from their perspective. Afterwards there will be the opportunity for exchange - and a delicious buffet.

The women’s rights movement has evolved tremendously in the past 100 years, as a tour at the German History Museum will show. Tours are set to depart during the day at 11 a.m., noon, 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Participants of a federal career program for women of immigrant backgrounds called "Strong at Work" pose on Monday. Photo: DPA

Can the liberation of women succeed without the liberation of men? That is a core question posed at a lecture led by both male and female speakers at the Haus der Psychologie on Friday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. While participation is free, registration is required at info@humanistische-akademie-bb.de.

A line-up of speakers at the gay-friendly club Schwutz will be discussing what the term Queer feminism means today, and how the ideas behind it are evolving. The talk starts at 8 p.m. with an entrance fee of €6.

Shopping

In honour of independent Berlin-based women artists, designers, business makers and owners, the Enklave co-working space in Neukölln will be hosting a pop-up store - with free entry, drinks and food to boot.

Sports

If you’d rather put on your running shoes than high heels, the Grunewald Running Company is hosting a ladies trail run. You can lace up your sneakers for Friday at 10 a.m. at Schmetterlingsplatz near the Grunewald S-Bahn station.

Travel

The Berlin Travel Festival, now in its second year, will be offering a limited number of free tickets to ladies on Friday, the day that the festival kicks off. The weekend-long festival will also include workshops geared to female and solo travels - and a bit of both!

If you know of any other events you would like to see included, email us at news@thelocal.de.