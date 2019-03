Germans have an average of 3.4 relationships over their lifetime, according to a new study by Hamburg-based dating service Elite Partner in cooperation with the market research institute Fittkau & Maaß.

Serial monogamy, as the study describes it, appears to be the more favoured relationship model among Germans, even in an era when "Freundschaft Plus (or 'friends with benefits') and ghosting are common," wrote the study's authors.

Just over half (53 percent) of the 4,060 men and women surveyed online said they have had between two and four serious relationships.

Fifteen percent of those surveyed counted between five or six serious relationships in their lifetime. Nine percent surveyed had seven or more relationships.

Not surprisingly, those who claimed to have had a higher number of relationships were also older and likely in the 50-59 year old age range, according to Elite Partner.

Staying single

Among those surveyed, there are still some who claimed they have not yet had a relationship.

When asked "How many relationships have you had?" 6.3 percent of respondents gave an answer of zero.

Almost eight percent of men said they have never had a relationship, whereas 4.7 percent of women claimed that they had never coupled up. These single individuals were more likely to be in the 18 to 29 year old age range.

Psychologist Lisa Fischbach from ElitePartner concluded that "the majority of Germans" are investing in a few long-term relationships.

