A 28-year-old police woman from Baden-Württemberg in the country’s southwest has no plans to trade the police beat for the catwalk after being named Miss Germany for 2019.

Nadine Berneis, who is entering her tenth year of police work, said that while winning the competition was “a dream come true”, Stuttgart residents hadn’t seen the last of her in a blue uniform.

"I've been a police officer for 10 years and I have no regrets that I've chosen this path,” said Berneis, who was crowned with the title on Saturday evening.

Her fellow police officers told the Stuttgarter Zeitung on Monday that they were proud of her efforts and were looking forward to welcoming her back in a year’s time.

Berneis had formerly been deployed as a crowd control officer for football matches, but had recently made the shift to the cybercrime department.

Prize winners receive a year of complimentary travel, clothing and a car.

The ceremony was the first edition of the competition not to feature a swimsuit component. In a sign of changing times, festival head Max Klemmer said that the swimwear aspect of the competition would no longer be retained.

In total, almost 10,000 applicants apply to be a part of the competition, with 104 regional primaries held to produce the finalists.

Once each state names its finalist at the end of the previous year, the 16 contestants enter the final ceremony, held in Rust, a small German town on the French border.

Berneis, who relocated from Dresden to Stuttgart for her police training at the age of 18, said in her contestant video that the transition to Germany’s southwest was a difficult but important move.

“From the start on I had issues with the (Swabian) accent. My tutors didn’t make any extra effort but despite everything I handled it really well,” she said.

“I would recommend it to everyone - to leave home at a young age to develop (your) independence”.

Fellow Saxonian Sasha Sasse, of Leipzig, took home the Mister Germany title for 2019. While the male edition of the competition attracts less fanfare, winners do not go home empty handed.

Although there is no car on offer for the men, Mr Sasse picked up designer clothes worth €2,000 and a designer bed worth €5,000.

