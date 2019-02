This holds especially true in the west and southwest, where the mercury could shoot up to 13 degrees on Saturday. Karlsruhe residents can make use of the country’s first outdoor swimming pool of the season, which opened on Friday.

On Friday, east of the Elbe river, temperatures were increasingly sunny in the afternoon. From Thuringia and Saxony to Bavaria, there was a bit of snow and drizzle. Skiers will be pleased to know that there’s a fresh layer of snow in the Alps.

Since a weather phenomenon known as "Frauke" is moving in with a fresh east wind, cold and dry mainland air prevails despite plenty of sunshine, according to meteorologists.

In the northeast of Germany, temperatures won’t rise above three to five degrees Celsius, and in the night to Sunday, some typically freezing February temperatures could occur.

However many people around Germany can let their guard, and winter jacket, down on Sunday. During the day and at the beginning of the week, it’s likely to be sunny and rather mild. 'Kaiserwetter' - or when barely a cloud is spotted in the blissful blue sky - will prevail in many parts of Germany.

The temperatures should lie mostly between 9 and 14 degrees - and at the beginning of coming week, the mercury in west Germany could shoot up to a very pleasant 17 degrees.

"The spring seems to want to nest itself with us already one week before meteorological spring beginning,” said DWD Meteorologist Magdalena Bertelmann in view of these prospects.

For the meteorologists, spring will begin on March 1st. It’s official starting date in 2019 is March 20th.

Hoch #FRAUKE weitet seinen Einfluss von der Ostsee her nach Deutschland aus. Nordöstlich der Elbe setzt sich später die Sonne durch. Im Rest des Landes sorgt eine Kaltfront für einen „wolkigen“ Charakter und gebietsweise für leichte, am Alpenrand auch mal ergiebige Niederschläge. pic.twitter.com/IS9bg8P1aH — Wetter24 (@Wetter24) February 22, 2019

'Wetter24' shows the temperature divide between east and much warmer west Germany on Friday.

It will follow a winter which was “too mild”, according to DWD.

"February was probably the eleventh month in a row that was too warm compared to the reference period," said DWD spokesman Gerhard Lux.

Temperatures between 1961 to 1990 had stayed relatively similar, only fluctuating between 0.2 degrees. Yet this reference point had been exceeded by an average of about two degrees in December, January and February.

