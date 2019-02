Forecasters predict temperatures as high as 17C could be recorded in Germany this weekend.

As The Local reported earlier this week, the country has been enjoying a break from the winter, with mild temperatures and a lot of sunny afternoons.

SEE ALSO: Spring in February? Temperatures as high as 15C to hit Germany

It’s down to an influx of sub-tropical air, which is warming up much up the country, and other parts of Europe.

On Friday, temperatures climbed to 16C in parts of western North Rhine-Westphalia, while Bremen and Hamburg enjoyed 15C. Around 14C was recorded in Kiel and the Berlin/Brandenburg area.

In southern parts, however, it was slightly cooler – in Munich and Stuttgart it was around 10C.

On top of the milder weather, the sun has been shining in the cloudless sky, much to the delight of residents who've been sitting on tables in the sunshine, flocking to parks and soaking up the vitamin D on their faces.

In Stuttgart on Friday, where it was around 10C, people enjoyed eating al fresco. Photo: DPA

In Berlin, where a strike by the public transport operator BVG took place, commuters made the most of the opportunity to cycle and walk to work in the sunlight.

On Saturday the German Weather Service (DWD) predicts the temperature will be between 12-16C during the day. On Sunday, in some parts of western Germany, the mercury could even climb to 17C.

'Calm sunny and mild weather'

Forecaster Florian Bilgeri from DWD said the high pressure area was continuing “to provide calm, mostly sunny and mild weather” and would result in even milder temperatures at the weekend.

But around the Danube river area in southern Germany, it will remain slightly cooler.

“On Sunday, the highest temperatures will be over 12C – locally even up to 17 degrees,” said Bilgeri. “Only on the coasts and on the Danube it remains somewhat cooler with a maximum of 9C.”

But remember to keep your cosy clothes nearby - or a good Übergangsjacke - as it the mercury drops when the sun goes down.

During the nights there could be light frost, particularly in the south as well as in parts of central Germany. In the snow-covered regions in mountain ranges, as well as at the edge of the Alps, lows of -5C are possible.

The beginning of the coming week will also be marked by relatively high temperatures for this time of year, before these drop again over the course of the week. It's still not known if it will remain dry next week or if we should expect some showers.