The German cities with the worst traffic jams

A total of 154 hours, or more than six days -- that's how much time each car driver lost in Berlin in 2018 in traffic jams during rush hours in the capital, more than in any other German city. That's according to a study published Tuesday by traffic data provider INRIX.

According to the study, German drivers across the country lost 120 hours in 2018 due to traffic jams during rush hours, resulting in economic damage totaling €5.1 billion -- or €1,052 euros per driver.

In 2018, drivers lost more than 100 hours in nine of the 10 cities with the most severe traffic jams.

Nevertheless, the study shows a positive trend: the number of hours lost some high-congestion cities fell in 2018, with drivers in Stuttgart and Nuremberg losing 11 percent less time than in the previous year, and the loss of time in Hanover even fell by 16 percent.

On Germany's Autobahn, or motorways, however, the situation worsened significantly.

According to ADAC (General German Automobile Club), traffic jams in 2018 grew by about five percent and totaled a total length of about 1.5 million kilometers - a queue of cars that would reach about 38 times around the world.

A record 745,000 traffic jams were recorded on Germany's motorways, or 2000 traffic jams per day nationwide.

In total, the congestion database recorded almost three percent more traffic jams in 2018 than in the previous year. Drivers were forced to stop for a total of 459,000 hours.

