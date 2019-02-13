German word of the day: Das Herzblatt

<p>Das Herzblatt is one of many German pet names to give your significant other. While it literally translates to “heart leaf,” its figurative translation is something like “sweetheart.”</p><p><strong>SEE ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20170621/10-ways-to-tell-a-german-you-love-them-list">10 beautiful ways to express your love in German</a></strong></p><p>The origins of the word aren’t quite clear. There is a plant whose German name is Herzblatt, while in English it’s called Parnassia, "Grass of Parnassus" or simply “bog stars”.</p><p>They grow in arctic and alpine habitats and produce white flowers. It's unclear whether that plant started the pet name Herzblatt or if it’s the other way around.</p><p>Herzblatt seems to have existed in the German common parlance for quite some time, most notably as a TV show. The so-called “flirt show” Herzblatt was broadcasted on Das Erste between 1987 and 2003 and on the channel BR Fernsehen from 2003 to 2005.</p><amp-youtube data-videoid=\'qcwI7uBYwrk\' layout=\'responsive\' width=\'480\' height=\'270\'></amp-youtube><p><i>A YouTube clip from the old dating show Herzblatt.</i></p><p>In the show, a man and a woman (called “picker”) would each pick three contestants to be their Herzblatt, based on a short interview with them. The pickers and their candidates were separated by a wall and would see each other for the first time when the picker had made their choice.</p><p>Nowadays, Herzblatt isn’t as commonly used in the German language anymore – many people find it to sound old-fashioned.</p><p><strong>SEE ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20180720/ten-beautiful-german-words-that-sound-prettier-than-the-english">Ten words that sound prettier in German than in English</a></strong></p><p>Examples:</p><p><i>Du bist mein Herzblatt.</i></p><p>You are my sweetheart.</p><p><i>Mein Herzblatt und ich hatten gestern ein romantisches Date.</i></p><p>My sweetheart and I had a romantic date last night.</p>