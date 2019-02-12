German word of the day: Die Eselsbrücke

<p dir="ltr" id="docs-internal-guid-5185893f-7fff-1dad-e52a-35128ba7291c">The word itself doesn’t make much sense at first – if you translate <i>Eselsbrücke</i> literally, it means “Donkey Bridge” – and that probably doesn’t really ring a bell.</p><p>The closest English equivalent – “mnemonic” – isn’t really a piece of cake either. So let me explain.</p><p>An <i>Eselsbrücke</i> is usually a short and easily memorable line that is connected to something you want to remember.</p><p>It can start as easy as using it to remember the colours of the rainbow – red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, violet.</p><p>If you just cant get the order right in your head, you can remember the following: <strong>R</strong>ichard <strong>O</strong>f <strong>Y</strong>ork <strong>G</strong>ave <strong>B</strong>attle <strong>I</strong>n <strong>V</strong>ain.” Each first letter of each word is also the first letter of the colour.</p><p>The word <i>Eselsbrücke</i> is actually connected to a literal donkey bridge. Donkeys are quite hydrophobic and don’t even want to cross small rivers, because they can’t see the ground due to the reflecting water surface.</p><p>Back in the day, it was common to build bridges for them to cross said streams.</p><p>Connected to that, a figurative <i>Eselsbrücke</i> is a bypass that, even though it might mean a higher effort, makes it easier for you to reach a goal.</p><p>An <i>Eselsbrücke</i> can have many forms, and some students even make some sort of a game of it. They try to think of as many <i>Eselsbrücken</i> as possible, as well as making them as fun as possible.</p><p>This is all fun and games until you need an <i>Eselsbrücke</i> to remind yourself of another <i>Eselsbrücke</i>.</p><amp-youtube data-videoid=\'-WPu_R3EL8M\' layout=\'responsive\' width=\'480\' height=\'270\'></amp-youtube><p><i><span style="font-size:10px;">The YouTube channel <a href="https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdQvwubOWGRB8JyoEC7lSbA">simpleclub</a> explains some typical 'Eselsbrücken' in German. </span></i></p><p>Here are some Examples for German <i>Eselsbrücken</i> and their English equivalent:</p><p>To remember the planets in the right order:</p><p><i><strong>M</strong>ein <strong>V</strong>ater <strong>E</strong>rklärt <strong>M</strong>ir <strong>J</strong>eden <strong>S</strong>onntag <strong>U</strong>nseren <strong>N</strong>achthimmel. </i></p><p><strong>M</strong>y <strong>V</strong>ery <strong>E</strong>ducated <strong>M</strong>other <strong>J</strong>ust <strong>S</strong>erved <strong>U</strong>s <strong>N</strong>achos</p><p>To remember cardinal points:</p><p><i><strong>N</strong>ie <strong>O</strong>hne <strong>S</strong>eife <strong>W</strong>aschen</i></p><p><strong>N</strong>aughty <strong>E</strong>lephants <strong>S</strong>pray <strong>W</strong>ater</p><p>To remember the strings of a guitar EADGHE/EADGBE:</p><p><i><strong>E</strong>ine <strong>A</strong>lte <strong>D</strong>ame <strong>G</strong>ing <strong>H</strong>ering <strong>E</strong>ssen. </i></p><p><strong>E</strong>ddie <strong>A</strong>te <strong>D</strong>ynamite, <strong>G</strong>ood <strong>B</strong>ye <strong>E</strong>ddie</p>