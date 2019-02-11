Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

German word of the day: Liebestoll

The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
11 February 2019
12:37 CET+01:00
german word of the daylearning germanby lingoda

Share this article

German word of the day: Liebestoll
The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
11 February 2019
12:37 CET+01:00
With Valentine’s Day around the corner on Thursday, today’s word of the day is a good one for all of the Love Birds looking for a way to sum up their flowery feelings.

This word is easily recognized by anyone in the initial (or, if you’re lucky, later) stages of love, when you feel utterly and completely, head-over-heels in love with someone.

In English, the best translations would be love-struck, lovelorn or moonstruck.

SEE ALSO: 10 beautiful ways to express your love in German

This is the feeling that Germany’s Dichter und Denker (poets and thinkers) have had throughout the ages, when they have composed poetic homages expressing their limitless Liebe - sometimes with somberness when it comes to love not returned.

Eighteenth-century Germany writer Johann Wolfgang von Goethe was liebestoll himself when he penned a novel, inspired by his own feelings, about unrequited love in the 1770s.

The Sorrows of Young Werther focuses on a young artist who falls madly in love with a beautiful young woman he meets, before learning that she is engaged to another man.

A dramatic turn of events ensues, and Werther - so overcome with emotion - takes a tragic decision to stop the suffering he sees imposed by Charlotte.

The intense emotion expressed in the novel made it one of the most important works in Germany’s Sturm and Drang (Storm and Urge) literary movement.

The movement broke free from a period of rationalism in literature and philosophy that had followed the Enlightenment, and instead centred on extremes of emotion and individual subjectivity - or in Goethe’s case, an individual’s lovelorn state dominating their view of the world.

In summary, whether you’re simply feeling super happy with your significant other, or in a suffer-less state of all-consuming feelings for the person you yearn for but cannot have, liebestoll is a strong word to express the perhaps inexpressible emotion of love.

The official trailer for the 2010 German film 'Young Goethe in Love', a historical drama film inspired by the events that led Goethe to pen his 'The Sorrows of a Young Werther.'

Examples:

Der liebestolle Werther könnte nicht ohne Charlotte leben.

The lovestruck Werther couldn’t live without Charlotte.

Romeo und Julia waren jung und liebestoll.

Romeo and Juliet were young and lovestruck.

german word of the daylearning germanby lingoda
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. 10 ways to optimize your application in the German job market
  2. Berlin public transport to come to standstill Friday amid strikes
  3. Berlin police hunt man who punched migrant girls in face
  4. Study: German job market needs immigration from outside of EU
  5. No-deal Brexit could cost Germany 100,000 jobs, according to study

 

 

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. 10 ways to optimize your application in the German job market
  2. Berlin public transport to come to standstill Friday amid strikes
  3. Berlin police hunt man who punched migrant girls in face
  4. Study: German job market needs immigration from outside of EU
  5. No-deal Brexit could cost Germany 100,000 jobs, according to study

Discussion forum

13/02
Teaching your kids to read in English
13/02
Life in Weiterstadt
13/02
Packstation - automated parcel collection points
12/02
Conspiracy theorists
12/02
SKY GO - Problem with VPN
11/02
Hurghada, Egypt
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

09/02
Tax agent wanted for personal tax return near Stuttgart
05/02
The International School of Hamburg's Annual Talent Show
04/02
Legion Magazine online
02/02
Do you feel stressed?
01/02
Furnished: 4 room apartment in Munich Riem from 01.03
31/01
Apartment sought!!
View all notices
Post a new notice