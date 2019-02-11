German word of the day: Liebestoll

<p>This word is easily recognized by anyone in the initial (or, if you’re lucky, later) stages of love, when you feel utterly and completely, head-over-heels in love with someone.</p><p>In English, the best translations would be love-struck, lovelorn or moonstruck.</p><p><strong>SEE ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20170621/10-ways-to-tell-a-german-you-love-them-list">10 beautiful ways to express your love in German</a></strong></p><p>This is the feeling that Germany’s <i>Dichter und Denker</i> (poets and thinkers) have had throughout the ages, when they have composed poetic homages expressing their limitless <i>Liebe</i> - sometimes with somberness when it comes to love not returned.</p><p>Eighteenth-century Germany writer Johann Wolfgang von Goethe was <i>liebestoll</i> himself when he penned a novel, inspired by his own feelings, about unrequited love in the 1770s.</p><p><i>The Sorrows of Young Werther</i> focuses on a young artist who falls madly in love with a beautiful young woman he meets, before learning that she is engaged to another man.</p><p>A dramatic turn of events ensues, and Werther - so overcome with emotion - takes a tragic decision to stop the suffering he sees imposed by Charlotte.</p><p>The intense emotion expressed in the novel made it one of the most important works in Germany’s <i>Sturm and Drang</i> (Storm and Urge) literary movement.</p><p>The movement broke free from a period of rationalism in literature and philosophy that had followed the Enlightenment, and instead centred on extremes of emotion and individual subjectivity - or in Goethe’s case, an individual’s lovelorn state dominating their view of the world.</p><p>In summary, whether you’re simply feeling super happy with your significant other, or in a suffer-less state of all-consuming feelings for the person you yearn for but cannot have, <i>liebestoll</i> is a strong word to express the perhaps inexpressible emotion of love.</p><div><i><span style="font-size:10px;"><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/IqLvKhL2HbQ" width="560"></iframe></span></i></div><p><span style="font-size:12px;"><i>The official trailer for the 2010 German film 'Young Goethe in Love', a historical drama film inspired by the events that led Goethe to pen his 'The Sorrows of a Young Werther.'</i></span></p><p><i>Examples:</i></p><p><i>Der liebestolle Werther könnte nicht ohne Charlotte leben.</i></p><p>The lovestruck Werther couldn’t live without Charlotte.</p><p><i>Romeo und Julia waren jung und liebestoll.</i></p><p>Romeo and Juliet were young and lovestruck.</p>