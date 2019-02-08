German word of the day: Der Scherzkeks

<p dir="ltr" id="docs-internal-guid-904a5fdd-7fff-d744-331c-90b1d4c6debf">Literally translated, <i>Scherzkeks</i> means “joke cookie.” And as surprising as this might sound, it doesn’t have anything to do with food.</p><p>If you are with your friend and he or she is telling joke after joke, making you laugh for hours on end you might end up calling them a Scherzkeks. Hence, a <i>Scherzkeks</i> is a goofy person. Good synonyms would be clown, comedian or joker.</p><p>In American English - and perhaps the closest translation - this person could also be described as a wisecracker.</p><p>The origins of the word aren’t really known. <i>Scherzkeks</i> is a combination of the words <i>Scherz</i> and <i>Keks</i>. <i>Scherz</i> comes from the mid high German word <i>scherzen</i>, which has been used to describe being joyful since the 13th century.</p><p>Keks is a newer word, which the German language actually adapted from the English word “cakes” in the early 20th century. Why exactly these words have been combined isn’t clear.</p><p>Calling someone a <i>Scherzkeks</i> doesn’t always mean that the person you’re calling a joker is actually funny though.</p><p>In today’s language, it I usually used ironically to call out a person who has just made an inappropriate joke or is just being annoying in their goofiness altogether.</p><p>So be careful about your emphasis when calling someone a <i>Scherzkeks</i>. Watch the video below to an explanation in simple German of how to best use a 'laughing cookie.'</p><amp-youtube data-videoid=\'gQeXiNXszNY\' layout=\'responsive\' width=\'480\' height=\'270\'></amp-youtube><p><i>Example:</i></p><p><i>Wow, Onkel Klaus, du bist ja heute ein richtiger Scherzkeks. </i></p><p>Wow uncle Klaus, you are a real joker today.</p><p><span style="font-size:10px;"><i>--</i></span></p><p><span style="font-size:10px;"><i>Do you have a favourite word you'd like to see us cover? If so, please email our editor <a href="mailto:rachel.stern@thelocal.com">Rachel Stern</a> with your suggestion.</i></span></p>