Quiz: How well do you know German TV culture?

<p><span style="font-size:16px;"><strong>SEE ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20180914/the-best-tv-comedies-to-improve-your-german-while-getting-a-good-laugh">The best TV comedies to improve your German while making you laugh</a></strong></span></p><div><iframe class="enp-quiz-iframe" id="enp-quiz-iframe-1052" src="https://mediaengagement.org/quiz-embed/1052" style="width: 100%; height: 500px; border: none"></iframe></div><div><span style="font-size:16px;"><strong>SEE ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20181011/why-german-tv-has-captured-the-imagination-of-the-world">Why 'made in Germany' TV has captured the imagination of the world</a></strong></span></div>