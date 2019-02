In Germany, a person who seriously enjoy movies is often known as der Filmliebhaber. In the English-speaking world, we call our Marlene Dietrich quoting friend a film buff, cinephile, or just a downright movie lover.

The plural for der Filmliebhaber is die Filmliebhaber.

As the Berlin International Film Festival, also known as the Berlinale, kicks off later Thursday in the capital, Filmliebhaber can look forward to almost 400 movies set to be screened. Seventeen of those are competing for the Golden Bear, the festival’s top prize.

Additionally, Filmliebhaber of German cinema can celebrate Werk Ohne Autor (or, the English title, Never Look Away) as a nominee for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film. The Academy Awards will take place on February 24th.

Filmliebhaber in the Berlin and Brandenburg region also have opportunities beyond Netflix and ins Kino gehen (going to the movies) to indulge in their interest. Die Deutsche Kinemathek: Museum für Film und Fernsehen in Berlin’s Potsdamer Platz currently has an exhibition on the history of the Berlinale, in addition to its permanent exhibits on film and television history in Germany.

Later this year, Weimar-era Filmliebhaber will be able to view an exhibit on that important period in German cinema.

The Filmmuseum Potsdam also explores movie-making, namely at nearby Babelsberg Studios. In the Spring, at Babelsberg Filmpark, visitors can, in addition to going on rides and attending shows, go behind the scenes and tour film lots where movies and series have and continue to be filmed.

