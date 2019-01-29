Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Senior Vatican priest resigns over advances to nun

AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
29 January 2019
14:51 CET+01:00
vaticanpriestnun

Share this article

Senior Vatican priest resigns over advances to nun
A file picture of the Vatican. Photo: DPA
AFP/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
29 January 2019
14:51 CET+01:00
A senior Vatican priest accused of making advances towards a nun during confession has resigned, the Vatican said on Tuesday.

Austrian Father Hermann Geissler resigned as one of three top officials at the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, which ensures Roman Catholic moral doctrine. 

"Geissler decided to take this step to limit the damage already done to the congregation and to his community," a Vatican statement said, adding that he "reserves the right for possible civil legal action".

A Canonical disciplinary procedure in 2014 let Geissler off with a warning after German former nun Doris Wagner accused him of inappropriate behaviour during confession.

"He kept me for hours, kneeling before him, he told me that he loved me and that he knew that I loved him and that even if we couldn't marry, there were other ways," Wagner said.

"He tried to take me in his arms and kiss me. I panicked and ran," Wagner said in testimony she put on social media.

Wagner also accused another priest of raping her in 2008.

He was removed from the Vatican but remains a priest in a community where "many young nuns live", according to Wagner.

vaticanpriestnun
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. 8 German words that are impossible to translate into English
  2. Senior Vatican priest resigns over advances to nun
  3. Mixed emotions in Germany as 500-euro note bows out
  4. EU nations put Venezuela's Maduro on notice
  5. German word of the day: Sowieso

 

 

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. 8 German words that are impossible to translate into English
  2. Senior Vatican priest resigns over advances to nun
  3. Mixed emotions in Germany as 500-euro note bows out
  4. EU nations put Venezuela's Maduro on notice
  5. German word of the day: Sowieso

Discussion forum

29/01
La Leche League Breastfeeding meetings in English
29/01
Car sharing and carpooling services in Munich
29/01
Cologne city districts and neighborhoods
29/01
Cheap fabric store for sewing projects
29/01
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB) 21st February 2019, in Stuttgart
29/01
Finding an apartment in Leipzig
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

28/01
Oscar®-nominated CAPERNAUM with english subtitles
24/01
Thank you Alexander Von Schornburg
24/01
Improvisation Workshop - Flow, Sensations + Making Sense
19/01
Ancestry Search in Potsdam
16/01
Property with sea views in the Cilento, Italy
15/01
Looking for help with UK based project about begrüßungsgeld
View all notices
Post a new notice