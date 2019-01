For language learners: we've highlighted some useful vocabulary in this news story. You'll find the German translations at the bottom of the article.

He added that there are already speed regulations throughout the German road network which are adapted to the respective traffic and environmental situation.

About 30 percent of the German Autobahn, or motorways, currently have a speed limit, according to Statista.

"There are also even more intelligent options to control the speed than a general speed limit," added Seibert.

He did not elaborate, but rather said that the government is now waiting for “an expert working group” to present their results by the end of March on how to lower emissions from transport - after which it will work on measures based on their recommendations, he said.

Most recently, the working group, National Platform on the Future of Mobility, proposed a general speed limit of 130 kilometres per hour on German motorways, triggering a heated debate.

In response, Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer (CSU) sharply spoke out against a speed limit, calling it “against all common sense.”

Scheuer pointed to the safety of German drivers in a global comparison, telling the newspaper "Bild am Sonntag" that "German motorways are the safest roads in the world". The system of recommended speed limits also have proved to be effective, he added.

In an ARD survey, half of Germans (51 percent) were in favor of introducing a speed limit of 130 kilometers per hour on German motorways, while 47 percent of citizens are against a speed limit.

Germany has not reduced greenhouse gas emissions since 1990, even though overall emissions have been reduced by around 28 percent as of 2017, putting the country under a lot of pressure.

The German government, however, has announced a climate protection law for 2019 with concrete targets for the transport sector as well.

