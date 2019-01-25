Why this house in western Germany is sinking in the snow

<p>However, we bet you’d still be shocked by these pictures from Bedburg-Hau near Kleve in North Rhine-Westphalia.</p><p>Yes, your eyes do not deceive you: this house is disappearing fast; it appears to have become almost completely buried in snowfall.</p><p>Yet on closer inspection, although this pretty brick building looks like it's been seriously affected by the frosty weather, this is no ordinary home: it's actually an art installation.</p><p>It's a piece by the Finnish artist Tea Mäkipää, which is on display at the Museum Schloss Moyland.</p><p>On Wednesday museum staff posted on Facebook that the snow had reached them.</p><div><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="650" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FMuseumSchlossMoyland%2Fposts%2F2499434126765412&width=500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="500"></iframe></div><p>The 44-year-old artist has created large installations across Europe. At the Moyland museum, Mäkipää produced a structure to look like it had sunk into the moat of the castle it is located beside.</p><p>The piece, named 'Atlantis', lies diagonally in the water, looking like it will sink at any moment, in front of a picturesque backdrop.</p><p>The artwork was created as part of a 2017 exhibition featured in the museum called Early Harvest, which focused on the theme of climate change and global warming.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1548417535_92187079.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /><span style="font-size:11px;"><i>Here's what Atlantis usually looks like. File photo: DPA</i></span></p><p>While the exhibition has long since finished, Atlantis remains in Bedburg-Hau. And since the moat around the castle is frozen and snow-covered thanks to the frosty temperatures, it looks as if the house may completely sink into the snow.</p><p>The museum staff also posted a picture of the exhibit in the evening when there were lights on, and joked that they think someone lives in it.</p><div><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="650" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FMuseumSchlossMoyland%2Fposts%2F2499609726747852&width=500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="500"></iframe></div><p><strong>Cold snap continues</strong></p><p>Meanwhile, the wintry weather is continuing across Germany. Although temperatures will increase in some parts, snow and ice are expected to stay.</p><p>Forecasters at the German Weather Service (DWD) said there could be more snow in North Rhine-Westphalia, reported <a href="https://rp-online.de/nrw/panorama/wetter-in-nrw-am-freitag-drohen-schnee-und-glatteis-auf-den-strassen_aid-35867863" target="_blank">RP Online. </a></p><p>However, as the temperature increases slightly, cold rain will fall creating black ice underfoot and on roads.</p><p>Drivers and pedestrians have been urged to take care.</p><p>There was also snow forecast in parts of Berlin, Brandenburg, Saxony and the south of Germany. An orange level 2 weather warning was in place for much of the country, including western parts, on Friday due to danger of ice. The highest level is 4.</p><p>A yellow level one warning was in place for snow in the east and south.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1548417732_116072409.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 464px;" /></p><p><span style="font-size:11px;"><i>Sheep covered in snow in Bedburg-Hau, North Rhine-Westphalia on Friday. Photo: DPA</i></span></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1548418678_116072333.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 389px;" /><span style="font-size:11px;"><i>Snow fell in Berlin on Friday. Photo: DPA</i></span></p>