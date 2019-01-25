AfD banned 'indefinitely' from attending Holocaust memorial services

<p>Volkhard Knigge, the director of the memorial foundation which organizes remembrance services, sent a letter to the local chapter of the AfD informing them of the ban. </p><p>The services at the Buchenwald Concentration Camp were organized to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day. January 27th marks the 74th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau Concentration Camp.</p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.de/20190125/artist-gunter-demnig-on-germanys-stolpersteine-they-are-needed-now-more-than-ever"><strong>READ: Artist Gunter Demnig on Germany's Stolpersteine: ‘They are needed now more than ever'</strong></a></p><p>The ban, which was imposed earlier in the week, is set to run indefinitely. </p><p>The foundation told the AfD that its representatives would be unwelcome until the point at which “it has convincingly distanced itself from the anti-democratic and anti-human rights stances and historical revisionism within the party”. </p><p>Björn Höcke, the AfD’s leader in Thuringia, was previously banned from attending memorial services after a 2017 speech in Dresden where he <a href="http://www.faz.net/aktuell/politik/inland/afd-geht-nach-umstrittener-rede-auf-distanz-zu-hoecke-14686499.html">criticised</a> Berlin’s Holocaust Memorial, saying “we Germans are the only ones in the world who have planted a memorial of shame in the heart of their capital” while urging Germany to “make a 180-degree change in their commemoration policy”. </p><p>The foundation said it was incumbent upon the AfD to alter their political stances and distance themselves from Höcke should they wish to be permitted to attend future events. </p><p>"Anyone within the AfD who does not credibly oppose such positions and the trivialising, relativizing view of history associated with them, supports them,” wrote Mr Knigge. </p><p><style type="text/css">p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica}p.p2 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica; min-height: 14.0px}</style></p><p>Traditionally, representatives of Thuringia’s state parliament attend remembrance ceremonies each year to lay a wreath in commemoration of the victims of the Holocaust. </p>