What are your tips for getting through the German winter?
24 January 2019
15:44 CET+01:00
15:44 CET+01:00
A cyclist in Kleve, North Rhine-Westphalia earlier this week. Photo: DPA
24 January 2019
15:44 CET+01:00
Having relevant work experience is essential for your CV but how do you acquire it, especially when you are a student? Simple: by learning by doing as is the norm for students at EU Business School. The Local caught up with one recent graduate who has reaped the benefits of an international education at EU Business School.