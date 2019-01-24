Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Canada acquires rare book previously owned by Hitler

AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
24 January 2019
08:46 CET+01:00
nazisbookshitler

Share this article

Canada acquires rare book previously owned by Hitler
The Kehlsteinhaus, a former Nazi meeting point in Berchtesgaden, in the German Alps. Photo: DPA
AFP
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
24 January 2019
08:46 CET+01:00
Library and Archives Canada announced Wednesday it had acquired a rare 1944 book that once belonged to Adolf Hitler.

Written in German, "Statistics, Media, and Organizations of Jewry in the
United States and Canada" is a 137-page report produced in 1944 by Heinz
Kloss, a famed German linguist who had contact with US Nazi sympathizers.

The book details certain cities' population statistics along with organizations and media outlets key at the time to North America's Jewish communities, Library and Archives Canada said in a statement.

"This work hints at the story of what might have happened in Canada had the
Allies lost World War II. It also demonstrates that the Holocaust was not a
purely European event, but rather an operation that was stopped before it
reached North America," it added.

The bookplate bears an eagle, and swastika, and the words "Ex Libris Adolf
Hitler," indicating it was part of his personal library.

"It is fundamental ... to acquire, preserve and make available documents no
matter how controversial or contentious they could be," said Guy Berthiaume,
Librarian and Archivist of Canada.

Hitler was an avid reader with a collection reportedly containing 6,000 to
16,000 titles.

Library and Archives Canada said the book was likely brought back to the US
as a souvenir of war, as in spring 1945 American soldiers took thousands of
books from the Nazi leader's second home near Berchtesgaden, in the German Alps.

The institution added it acquired the book from a reputable Judaica dealer,
who obtained it as part of a collection owned by a Holocaust survivor.

nazisbookshitler
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. What working parents in Germany need to know when their child is sick
  2. Germany ranked fourth best country in the world
  3. IN PHOTOS: Frosty temperatures as low as -18C hit Germany
  4. My German career: 'Learning German should just be the side effect of a really fun activity.'
  5. ANALYSIS: Should Germany be worried about the far-right 'Identity Movement'?

 

 

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

Get real-world experience while you study at EU Business School

Having relevant work experience is essential for your CV but how do you acquire it, especially when you are a student? Simple: by learning by doing as is the norm for students at EU Business School. The Local caught up with one recent graduate who has reaped the benefits of an international education at EU Business School.

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. What working parents in Germany need to know when their child is sick
  2. Germany ranked fourth best country in the world
  3. IN PHOTOS: Frosty temperatures as low as -18C hit Germany
  4. My German career: 'Learning German should just be the side effect of a really fun activity.'
  5. ANALYSIS: Should Germany be worried about the far-right 'Identity Movement'?

Discussion forum

25/01
The current weather in Frankfurt
24/01
FRITZ!Box DSL modem and router problems
24/01
German Taxes: Give it to me straight.
24/01
Berlin is the sex mecca of the world
24/01
How to get a court payment order (Mahnbescheid)
24/01
Loans and financing to buy a car
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

24/01
Thank you Alexander Von Schornburg
24/01
Improvisation Workshop - Flow, Sensations + Making Sense
19/01
Ancestry Search in Potsdam
16/01
Property with sea views in the Cilento, Italy
15/01
Looking for help with UK based project about begrüßungsgeld
14/01
Flat for one person available
View all notices
Post a new notice