Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

German word of the day: Sturmfrei

This content was produced independently by The Local and contains advertiser links.
Nele Schröder
news@thelocal.de
@NeleSchr
23 January 2019
08:37 CET+01:00
german word of the daylearning germanby lingoda

Share this article

German word of the day: Sturmfrei
Photo: depositphotos
This content was produced independently by The Local and contains advertiser links.
Nele Schröder
news@thelocal.de
@NeleSchr
23 January 2019
08:37 CET+01:00
Today’s word of the day is one that particularly teenagers love hearing.

Sturmfrei translates to “storm free.” Now, one could think that it has something to do with the wind and weather conditions outside, a post-winter idyllic day with a lot of sun.

Time's running out to join the Lingoda Language Marathon. Click here to learn German for free! Limited places, offer ends soon.

Yet in reality this word means something completely different than its literal translation.

First of all, it is a very colloquial word. When you are a parent of a teenager and you decide to leave for the weekend and leave your kid alone at home, the child has sturmfrei.

It simply means: The parents leave and you have the house for yourself. You might even call it a sturmfreie Bude (Bude is colloquial for “house.”)

Leaving your child alone at home and giving them sturmfrei is always potentially worrying for parents.

Many teenagers use their parents’ absence for throwing a house party. And since here is no one there to call it quits, those parties can escalate quite heavily.

The origin of the notion isn’t really clear. Earlier, it was used in the military and described a place or position that was impregnable.

The connection to an empty house is probably that no parents can tell you what to do or impede you in your freedom when said parent is gone for the weekend.

Living in Germany? Never learned German? Join the Lingoda Language Marathon and learn for free.

Teens having fun at a "sturmfreie Bude". Photo: depositphotos/MilanMarkovic

Examples:

Kommst du zu meiner Party am Samstag? Ich habe sturmfrei.

Are you coming to my party on Saturday? My parents aren’t there.

Ich hab' bald eine Woche sturmfreie Bude, weil meine Eltern in den Urlaub fahren.

I'll soon have the house to myself for a week because my parents are going on holiday.

Learn German in three months, for free. Join the Lingoda Language Marathon today.

-

Do you have a favourite word you'd like to see us cover? If so, please email our editor Rachel Stern with your suggestion.

This article was produced independently with support from Lingoda.

german word of the daylearning germanby lingoda
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. 100 years of female suffrage in Germany: the unknown story
  2. IN PHOTOS: Frosty temperatures as low as -18C hit Germany
  3. Germany considers Autobahn speed limit to fight climate change
  4. Germany deported record number of refugees in 2018 to EU countries: report
  5. German word of the day: Die Blechlawine

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

Get real-world experience while you study at EU Business School

Having relevant work experience is essential for your CV but how do you acquire it, especially when you are a student? Simple: by learning by doing as is the norm for students at EU Business School. The Local caught up with one recent graduate who has reaped the benefits of an international education at EU Business School.

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. 100 years of female suffrage in Germany: the unknown story
  2. IN PHOTOS: Frosty temperatures as low as -18C hit Germany
  3. Germany considers Autobahn speed limit to fight climate change
  4. Germany deported record number of refugees in 2018 to EU countries: report
  5. German word of the day: Die Blechlawine

Discussion forum

23/01
Tax return after working in France and Germany
23/01
G25 driving test
23/01
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB) 25th January 2019, in Stuttgart
23/01
Where to buy locally produced honey
22/01
Gardening in a rental property
22/01
Raising children quadrilingually
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

19/01
Ancestry Search in Potsdam
16/01
Property with sea views in the Cilento, Italy
15/01
Looking for help with UK based project about begrüßungsgeld
14/01
Flat for one person available
08/01
Gardeners Builder wanted in Schmolln near Altenburg
05/01
Skype English Lessons
View all notices
Post a new notice