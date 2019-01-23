Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Germany ranked fourth best country in the world

Catherine Treyz
news@thelocal.de
@catherinetreyz
23 January 2019
16:46 CET+01:00
germanyentrepreneurshiprankings

Share this article

Germany ranked fourth best country in the world
The Berlin skyline in August 2018. Many entrepreneurs and brands are located in the capital. Photo: DPA
Catherine Treyz
news@thelocal.de
@catherinetreyz
23 January 2019
16:46 CET+01:00
That's according to the annual 2019 US News & World Report Best Countries rankings, which handed it high points for entrepreneurship, power and quality of life.

Its neighbour to the south, Switzerland, takes the top seat for the third straight year and is followed by Japan and Canada.

This year, Japan jumped from fifth to second, thereby pushing Germany down a slot from 2018.

More than 20,000 individuals in 36 countries identified as informed elites, business leaders, and members of the public were surveyed online by US News and World Report in collaboration with BAV Group and the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Survey participants were asked to assess a set of attributes to 80 countries. Based on the responses, those traits were further grouped into nine sub-categories such as quality of life and entrepreneurship.

Germany no longer leads in entrepreneurship

For the past three years, Germany headed the entrepreneurship category, but fell to the number two position in 2019, with Japan taking the number one seat.

A country's standing in entrepreneurship was, according to US News and World Report, assessed looking at factors such as its connection to the world, educated population, innovation, ease of access to capital and skilled labour force.

These standings come on the heels of Bloomberg´s Innovation Index released Monday. Germany´s standing rose to second place, but was a near equal with number one slot South Korea in total score.

For its index, Bloomberg assesses research and development spending, manufacturing capability and concentration of high-tech public companies.

Germany still respected for power and quality of life

Behind the United States, Russia, and China, Germany maintained its number four rank in the power subcategory of the US News and World Report rankings.

Berlin's comfortable top five position in power is likely due to the country's economic strength and international aid. 

Germany also rounded out the top ten in quality of life. Canada, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Switzerland, Finland, Australia, Netherlands, and New Zealand rank higher than Germany that subcategory.

Quality of life was assessed by survey participants for their affordability, job market, economic stability, family friendliness, income equality, politically stability, safety, well-developed public education system, and well-developed public health system.  

The adventure category - or how desirable and "sexy" of a travel destination a country is perceived as - featured Germany´s lowest standing of all the subcategories this year, at 57 out of 80 total points.

Those surveyed viewed Brazil, Italy, and Spain as the destinations most likely to cure their wanderlust. 

Global consumers want Made in Germany

Additional rankings in the 2019 US News and World Report analysis such as best countries for women, best countries for education, and best countries origin index for products were also featured.

Those results show that Germany can be proud of its brand power on a global stage, particularly in the auto industry and health sectors. German brands came out on top in automobiles, health care, and pharmaceuticals.

German technology and electronic brands were also perceived very highly among the survey respondents and were ranked second, behind only Japan.

Vinters in Germany's wine regions should also raise a toast of sekt to the results. After Italy, France, Spain, and Portugal, the German wine industry ranked fifth.

 




 

germanyentrepreneurshiprankings
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. 100 years of female suffrage in Germany: the unknown story
  2. IN PHOTOS: Frosty temperatures as low as -18C hit Germany
  3. Germany considers Autobahn speed limit to fight climate change
  4. Germany deported record number of refugees in 2018 to EU countries: report
  5. German word of the day: Die Blechlawine

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

Get real-world experience while you study at EU Business School

Having relevant work experience is essential for your CV but how do you acquire it, especially when you are a student? Simple: by learning by doing as is the norm for students at EU Business School. The Local caught up with one recent graduate who has reaped the benefits of an international education at EU Business School.

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. 100 years of female suffrage in Germany: the unknown story
  2. IN PHOTOS: Frosty temperatures as low as -18C hit Germany
  3. Germany considers Autobahn speed limit to fight climate change
  4. Germany deported record number of refugees in 2018 to EU countries: report
  5. German word of the day: Die Blechlawine

Discussion forum

23/01
Tax return after working in France and Germany
23/01
G25 driving test
23/01
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB) 25th January 2019, in Stuttgart
23/01
Where to buy locally produced honey
22/01
Gardening in a rental property
22/01
Raising children quadrilingually
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

19/01
Ancestry Search in Potsdam
16/01
Property with sea views in the Cilento, Italy
15/01
Looking for help with UK based project about begrüßungsgeld
14/01
Flat for one person available
08/01
Gardeners Builder wanted in Schmolln near Altenburg
05/01
Skype English Lessons
View all notices
Post a new notice