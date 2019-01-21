Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

IN PHOTOS: The 'blood moon' seen throughout Germany

DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
21 January 2019
09:47 CET+01:00
blood moonfull moon

Share this article

IN PHOTOS: The 'blood moon' seen throughout Germany
The full moon behind the Panther Quadriga at the Semper Opera in Dresden. Photo: DPA
DPA/The Local
news@thelocal.de
@thelocalgermany
21 January 2019
09:47 CET+01:00
Early risers on Monday morning were greeted with a rare image: The full moon shimmered reddish during a total lunar eclipse which was seen throughout large parts of Germany.

"Today we even have a very bright eclipse", said Susanne Hüttemeister, the director of the planetarium in Bochum, about the Mondfindsternis, a total solar eclipse which is often abbreviated as Mofi in German.

SEE ALSO: Mofis and moonlight: Your guide to the total solar eclipse in Germany

The blood moon seen from the top of Cologne's famous cathedral. Photo: DPA

Robert Hausen of the German Weather Service (DWD) said that the lunar eclipse was especially visible in the middle of Germany. However, particularly in the north and in the foothills of the Alps, the clouds obscured lunar fans’ views. 

Such a lunar eclipse can come only with full moon, when the sun, earth and moon lie exactly in one line. 

An eerie blood moon seen over the dome of the St. Elisabeth Church in Nuremberg. Photo: DPA

"The moon's orbit is inclined against the earth's orbit," explained Hüttemeister. "Therefore the moon normally runs south or north past the earth's shadow. Today it hits it exactly.”

The moon appears reddish because red light is scattered into the shadows by the Earth's atmosphere.

The view over a weather hen in Laatzen, Lower Saxony. Photo: DPA

"Therefore we also hear the somewhat unsightly term blood moon, which you read everywhere. It was actually invented however by an American doomsday cult and is not at all historical,” said Hüttemeister.

Police in Hameln, located in Lower Saxony, also took a photo of the red moon and tweeted: "Moon broken? Don't worry. The moon is fine. So no reason to call the #Police. The Earth satellite put on a new robe this morning. The next night he'll look the way we know him."

When asked, the police responded with a winking emoji that no one had called on their services.

The spectacle began around 4:34 a.m. when the full moon slowly moved into the shadow of the earth. At about 5:41 a.m. the moon had completely disappeared - and  the total lunar eclipse began. From 6:44 a.m. on the moon moved again slowly out of the core shadow.

An eerie blood moon seen over the dome of the St. Elisabeth Church in Nuremberg. Photo: DPA

Since the moon is straight on a particularly earth-near section of its in approximately elliptical orbit, it appears particularly large.

If you missed the copper red moon, you have to be patient: Two really good lunar eclipses will be viewed in Germany on New Year's Eve 2028 and in the night from December 21-22, 2029, writes the German Aerospace Center.

 

 
blood moonfull moon
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Thousands protest in Berlin against industrialised agriculture
  2. 100 years of female suffrage in Germany: the unknown story
  3. Mick Schumacher joins Ferrari Driver Academy
  4. Germany considers Autobahn speed limit to fight climate change
  5. Iconic creations of Bauhaus design, 100 years on

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

From our sponsors

Get real-world experience while you study at EU Business School

Having relevant work experience is essential for your CV but how do you acquire it, especially when you are a student? Simple: by learning by doing as is the norm for students at EU Business School. The Local caught up with one recent graduate who has reaped the benefits of an international education at EU Business School.

Latest headlines

Recent highlights

Popular articles

  1. Thousands protest in Berlin against industrialised agriculture
  2. 100 years of female suffrage in Germany: the unknown story
  3. Mick Schumacher joins Ferrari Driver Academy
  4. Germany considers Autobahn speed limit to fight climate change
  5. Iconic creations of Bauhaus design, 100 years on

Discussion forum

22/01
Any other transgender folks around?
21/01
Munich babysitters wanted
21/01
Munich babysitters available
21/01
Anyone living in Germany but working remotely?
21/01
Moving to Freiburg with family of 4
20/01
Looking for a children swimming club (competition)
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

19/01
Ancestry Search in Potsdam
16/01
Property with sea views in the Cilento, Italy
15/01
Looking for help with UK based project about begrüßungsgeld
14/01
Flat for one person available
08/01
Gardeners Builder wanted in Schmolln near Altenburg
05/01
Skype English Lessons
View all notices
Post a new notice