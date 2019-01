Police said the remains of Monika Billen, 62, were discovered after receiving crucial new phone data to narrow down her location.

Her body was found about three kilometres away from Emily Gap,

a site popular with tourists in a remote nature park famed for its rocky ravines and gorges, outside Alice Springs in the Northern Territory.

Police had launched land and aerial searches for Billen, including the use of drones, but had called off the search before receiving the new information.

She is believed to have hitched and walked her way to the Emily Gap, and

officers believe a motorist may have seen her looking dehydrated and a disorientated as early as January 2nd.

Billen was reported missing on January 11th.

"Police received additional information from Ms. Billen's telecommunications

provider and have continued with aerial searches in specific areas for the

past two days," Northern Territory Police Superintendent Pauline Vicary said

in a statement.

"It has required extensive work, interpreting data from both international and national phone providers, but the outcome assisted in narrowing down the

search parameters and eventually locating Ms. Billen."

Temperatures have soared above 40 degrees Celsius during the southern hemisphere summer in the central desert region.

Police said Billen had only a yellow cashmere scarf to protect against the

scorching sun.