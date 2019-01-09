Germany to extradite Syrian terror suspect to Netherlands

<p>The 26-year-old Syrian was arrested in the German city of Mainz on December 29th, the same day four alleged co-conspirators were detained in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam.</p><p>Dutch police at the time said the men were suspected of "involvement in the preparation of a terrorist crime", without giving further details.</p><p>The higher regional court in Koblenz said in a statement that it had approved the Dutch authorities' extradition request for the Syrian.</p><p>The transfer is expected to take place "early next week", Koblenz prosecutor Jürgen Brauer added in a separate statement.</p><p>The Netherlands has been largely spared the kind of terror attacks which have rocked its closest European neighbours in the past few years, but there has been a series of recent scares.</p><p>Last June two terror suspects were arrested while close to carrying out attacks including at an iconic bridge in Rotterdam and in France, prosecutors said.</p><p>In August a 19-year-old Afghan with a German residence permit stabbed and injured two American tourists at Amsterdam's busy Central Station before being shot and wounded.</p><p>In September Dutch investigators said they had arrested seven people andfoiled a "major attack" on civilians at a large event in the Netherlands.</p><p>They said they had found a large quantity of bomb-making materialsincluding fertiliser likely to be used in a car bomb.</p>