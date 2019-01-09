Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

German word of the day: Die Sollbruchstelle

This content was produced independently by The Local and contains advertiser links.
Nele Schröder
news@thelocal.de
@NeleSchr
9 January 2019
14:36 CET+01:00
german word of the daylearning germanby lingoda

Share this article

German word of the day: Die Sollbruchstelle
Photo: depositphotos
This content was produced independently by The Local and contains advertiser links.
Nele Schröder
news@thelocal.de
@NeleSchr
9 January 2019
14:36 CET+01:00
Today we look at a word that is so German that even some Germans can’t believe it actually exists – Die Sollbruchstelle.

Die Sollbruchstelle is literally translated to ought-to-break-point. And if you are lost in translation now, let me explain: It is a point on a device that is predetermined to break after a short period of usage.

Time's running out to join the Lingoda Language Marathon. Click here to learn German for free! Limited places, offer ends soon.

Let’s take a new mobile phone. You buy it and it works perfectly. After about a year it still works quite well – except that the device’s battery seems to start having its faults, even though it was never in any situation where it could have broken.

That is what Germans call a Sollbruchstelle – because of course the German language has a word for such a thing. 

Because once you walk to the store after finding out your nearly new device doesn’t work anymore, desperate to repair it and buy a new battery, the companies make profit. Just because they designed it so that the battery would break quickly. 

Avoiding Sollbruchstellen is a tricky business, because they are usually found everywhere. Not just in technical devices, but also in mechanical things (when, for example, the screws holding together a product just don’t seem to last as long as you expected them to).

Sollbruchstellen aren’t always bad though. Sometimes they are meant to help you separate different materials from each other to make the recycling of a used thing easier.

Or when an object that is regularly used needs a new part, there might be a small, pre-made crack that allows you to break off this part at the predetermined place. 

Living in Germany? Never learned German? Join the Lingoda Language Marathon and learn for free.

You can at least remove the sim card (if not the battery itself) when the battery reaches its Sollbruchstelle. Photo: DPA

All in all, Sollbruchstelle is a word so German that even some Germans don’t understand its true meaning. 

Examples:

Sie können den alten Griff an der Sollbruchstelle abbrechen.

You can break off the old handle at its predetermined breaking point. 

Akkus sind jedes Mal eine Sollbruchstelle.

Batteries are predetermined to break every time.

Learn German in three months, for free. Join the Lingoda Language Marathon today.

-

This article was produced independently with support from Lingoda.

Do you have a favourite word you'd like to see us cover? If so, please email our editor Rachel Stern with your suggestion.

german word of the daylearning germanby lingoda
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Vacation days in Germany: what to know about your rights as an employee
  2. Germany on alert as snowfall and storms batter the country
  3. IN PICTURES: Snow and storms hit Germany
  4. Passengers face disruption as three major airports brace for Thursday strike
  5. 'I never thought I'd settle in Germany': The expats who stayed years longer than planned

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Latest headlines

More news

Popular articles

  1. Vacation days in Germany: what to know about your rights as an employee
  2. Germany on alert as snowfall and storms batter the country
  3. IN PICTURES: Snow and storms hit Germany
  4. Passengers face disruption as three major airports brace for Thursday strike
  5. 'I never thought I'd settle in Germany': The expats who stayed years longer than planned

Discussion forum

10/01
Drunken Uninhibited Meetup for Beer (DUMB) in January 2019, in Stuttgart
10/01
Converting a US driver's license to a German one
09/01
Anyone living in Germany but working remotely?
09/01
Selling a car before the financing clears
09/01
Should I let friend do Anmeldung with my address?
09/01
Online digital photo printing services
View all discussions

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

08/01
Gardeners Builder wanted in Schmolln near Altenburg
05/01
Skype English Lessons
03/01
Unknown pleasures 10 – american independent film festival
29/12
Couple searching for pet friendly house or flat
29/12
Travelogue, My Beloved Germany by Valsan Nellikode
11/12
Electrician or Handyman for Gartenlicht Repair
View all notices
Post a new notice