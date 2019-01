The airports in Düsseldorf and Cologne-Bonn in North Rhine-Westphalia, as well as the airport in Stuttgart in Baden-Württemberg, are affected by the strike which is due to last the whole day, Verdi announced on Wednesday. At these airports "severe restrictions in air traffic" are to be expected, the union said.

In Stuttgart, the walkout is scheduled to start with the first morning shift on Thursday at 3 a.m. In Düsseldorf and Cologne-Bonn it is due to begin earlier at midnight, reported RP Online.

The action will be the second airport strike in Germany this week. On Monday, as many commuters headed back to work after the festive break, a four-hour warning strike by security personnel at Berlin's Tegel and Schönefeld airports caused major disruption, with the cancellation of around 50 flights and more delays.

During the early morning industrial action, union members picketed outside security control at Schönefeld airport, wearing yellow vests, with some carrying Verdi flags.

However, the Federal Association of Aviation Security Companies (BDLS) did not present an improved offer after the latest warning strike on Monday at the Berlin airports Tegel and Schönefeld, according to the union.

Further strikes cannot be ruled out either, said Verdi negotiator Benjamin Roscher. "Employers should be aware that workers are willing and able to stand up for their demands," he said.

The industrial action is taking place over a pay dispute. Verdi, which represents 23,000 airport security staff, wants wages raised to €20 an hour from around €17 currently, an increase of around 17 percent.

The BDLS employers association has offered pay increases of between 2.0 and 8.1 percent.

The next round of talks is scheduled for January 23rd.