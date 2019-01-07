German word of the day: Strotzen

Photo: Depositphotos

Strotzen is a powerful word which can emphasize many different things, in both a positive and negative way.

The verb can be applied to both an abundance of a personality trait, such as energy or health, or to describe a large display of something - be it dirt or a fashion accessory.

Time's running out to join the Lingoda Language Marathon. Click here to learn German for free! Limited places, offer ends soon.

If you’re a person with tireless energy, ready to bounce out of bed when the alarm goes off at 6 a.m., it can be said that you “vor Energie strotzen” or that you abound with energy.

On the same token, if you’re graced with great health, you could “vor Gesundheit strotzen”, or be beaming with radiant health.

Yet “strotzen” also carries a negative connotation if you describe something full of mistakes or errors. A document could “vor Fehlern strotzen” - or abound with mistakes.

Yet if you’re a writer and hear “strotzen” applied to your work, fear not: the term “vor Information strotzen” can also means that something is full of useful details.

If you’re planning on playing in the mud - or have children who are - you might want to learn the phrase “vor Dreck strotzen”, which can mean that something is caked with dirt or is thick with dirt.

If later in the day you wash of that dirt, and dress up elegantly for a fancy dinner party, you might hear the phrase “von Juwelen strotzen” - or full of jewelry - to describe, for example, the accessories to a dress.

Examples:

Sie strotz vor Gesundheit.

She is beaming with good health.

Er hat ein Geständnis abgelegt, aber es strotzte vor Fehlern.

He made a confession, but it was full of errors.

Learn German in three months, for free. Join the Lingoda Language Marathon today.

-

This article was produced independently with support from Lingoda.

Do you have a favourite word you'd like to see us cover? If so, please email our editor Rachel Stern with your suggestion.